“Trade Kristaps Porzingis, eh?”: Mavericks and NBA Twitter praise Latvian 7’3″ stretch big after 30 impressive points in 112-104 win vs Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

Dallas Mavericks won their game against the Clippers on the back of top performance by Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, but can the duo be trusted for a deeper playoff run?

On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks finally got their undisputed MVP Luka Doncic back in the starting lineup. The 2-time All-Star couldn’t participate in Mavs’ last 3-matches due to injury.

Those 3 matches were against the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers, their probable matchups for the Playoffs if the Mavs could make it there.

Although they lost all three games, the margin was less in two of those. There has been another positive for Mavericks and the 1st year head coach Jason Kidd, their second star Kristaps Porzingis is finally looking like his old self.

He is looking like the guy who could help Doncic in taking Mavericks little in the Playoffs.

Can Mavericks rely on Porzingis or should they trade him? Twitter reacts

In Mavericks’ last 7 games the Unicorn has scored above 20 points and over 25 in four of those. In Doncic’s comeback game against the Clippers, both he and Porzingis had a good outing, scoring 26 and 30 points respectively. But the game went back and forth throughout.

Kristaps Porzingis is playing the best basketball of his life right now. 30 PTS

7 REB

9-16 FG

2-5 3P

10-10 FT He has scored 20+ in 7 straight games, the longest streak of his career. pic.twitter.com/tUQNAWHE2O — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 24, 2021

At a point where the Mavericks looked like they’d run away with the victory, they allowed the Clippers back in the game and took it to overtime. Although they won it easily in the OT, it’s time to think for Kidd and Co that should they believe in this squad for the Playoffs or should they capitalize on Kristaps’ long-lost form and go for a mid-season trade.

Dallas Morning News sports reporter who covers the Mavericks thinks so.

Hey, here’s an idea: Mavs should trade Porzingis. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) November 24, 2021

The rumors are already building up.

NBA Rumors: Mavericks-Kings Trade Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox To Dallashttps://t.co/lMoieRBbeo — The Inquisitr (@theinquisitr) November 22, 2021

But fans think otherwise, they want to give KP another chance.

If Kristaps Porzingis can continue this play up, he’s gotta be an All-Star right? Along with Luka I’m not sure this Mavericks team ceiling isn’t a Finals run. — Cameron Brown (@that_dude_cam7) November 24, 2021

Even Mavericks owner Mark Cuban responded to it.

Mark Cuban officially shut down Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors to bed https://t.co/XpFE5mrHpm — David Jesse Zaldivar (@Davidfunny971) November 24, 2021

Cuban for https://t.co/lsGf82XEOK: “I’ve always believed that KP hasn’t played his best basketball yet. Now you’re seeing why we didn’t trade him” https://t.co/LRMKmdY1xL — SLO HOOPS FAN 🇸🇮 (@SloHoopsFan) November 24, 2021

There won’t be a decent return for the Mavericks even if they put their big man up for trade. It’s good for the team that Cuban has decided to keep him.