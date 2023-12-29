Larsa Pippen Brags About Son’s Performance With Bryce James as Sierra Canyon Registers 40-Point Win: “Justin Pippen Is Too Underrated!”

Justin Pippen, the 18-year-old son of Larsa and Scottie Pippen, went off for 25 points in a recent victory for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. Pippen’s team was up against Santa Barbara HS and won the game by an incredible 44 points. (85-41). The victory means that Sierra Canyon is now 10-1 in an extremely successful start to their season.

The occasion led to Instagram user ‘Ballislife’ initially sharing a post commending the 18-year-old for his performance. “Justin Pippen is too Underrated! Sierra Canyon Wins by 40 Again!” the post captioned.

In a game in which Bryce James was also involved, it was Scottie and Larsa Pippen’s son who made the most noise. The Instagram post included a clip of the highlights from Justin’s 25-point display and led to acknowledgment from both of his parents.

Larsa Pippen shared the clip on her Instagram story and simply included a caption of two hearts. The post also attracted a comment from Scottie Pippen, who seemed to be gushing with pride as well. “That’s my guy,” the 6-time NBA winner wrote.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1740708233394954292?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The video in itself showcased a wide array of skills possessed by Justin Pippen. He seems to be a well-rounded offensive player with a sensible head and showed an uncanny ability to finish through contact. The minute-long video saw Justin Pippen produce a range of difficult shots despite being double or even triple-teamed by the opposition at times.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1bM9mQrcAL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The post also aired a sentiment that was seemingly prevalent in the comments section of the post, Justin Pippen is underrated. Hence, while Justin’s teammate Bryce James has continuously received attention in recent months, Scottie Pippen’s son seems to be finally receiving the praise that he deserves.

Going by the video, needless to say, Justin Pippen seems like a rounded basketball player. His ability to play through contact and smooth handles through defenses show that he is set to be a sensation when he enters the league. King James though, obviously, seems to be more fond of his son Bryce.

LeBron James regularly praises Bryce on Instagram

A lot has been made about Bryce James’ potential. The 16-year-old is said to be comprehensively more talented than his elder brother Bronny, who is said to be on his way to the NBA.

LeBron was only recently seen praising Bryce for his all-round display during another 42-point victory for Sierra Canyon. “Yessir!! He just working and striving for greatness! ” he said, suggesting that just like him, his son has also been continuously working to become better.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1740276201401532538?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That is in addition to the fact that Bryce is said to already be a better player than his brother, which means there is a possibility he might also be headed to the NBA in the coming time. While highly unlikely, there is therefore still a chance that LeBron gets to play with both his sons in the league. Fans may wonder how that works in to improve his claim as the GOAT.