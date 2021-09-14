Basketball

“Toni Kukoc is going to take the shot, and they’re going to win”: When Michael Jordan predicted the Croatian superstar’s game-winner during the 1994 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals

"Toni Kukoc is going to take the shot, and they’re going to win": When Michael Jordan predicted the Croatian superstar's game-winner during the 1994 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Lamar Jackson said 'That's On Me' Love It!": LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Zach Lavine And Other NBA Stars Are Awestruck By Insane Raiders-Ravens MNF Game
Next Article
"Michael Jordan really tried to slap Malik Monk a second time!": When the Bulls legend created one of the funniest moments in the Charlotte Hornets' history
Latest Posts