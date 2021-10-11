“See you soon Kevin Garnett”: Paul Pierce teases his blockbuster podcast with his former Celtics teammate

Paul Pierce takes to Twitter to show off a promo for his upcoming podcast with Kevin Garnett following fallout with ESPN.

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett have several things in common with one another. They both won a championship with the Boston Celtics, both got traded together to the Brooklyn Nets, and were also dropped by big networks; ESPN and NBAonTNT, respectively.

Paul Pierce and his relationship with ESPN following that fated Instagram live session has been talked about at great length. Ever since then, ‘The Truth’ has been unapologetically candid about what used to go down at ESPN and hilariously talked about how he had to talk about LeBron James almost every single night.

Kevin Garnett is cut from a similar cloth to Pierce’s as he’s always been one to say what’s on his mind, regardless of the circumstances. Seeing Pierce and Garnett team up for any sort of content at this stage of their retirement will surely bring forth some of the best former-NBA player related content we’ve seen in a long time.

Paul Pierce teases his podcast with Kevin Garnett.

During his rant about his time with ESPN before his Hall-of-Fame induction, Paul Pierce mentioned that he wanted to create something with his former Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets teammate, Kevin Garnett. Well, it seems as though the release of a podcast that features them both is getting closer and closer.

Pierce took to Twitter earlier today to post a promotional teaser for their upcoming podcast, something that’s highly anticipated by not just Celtics fans, but NBA fans as a whole.

It’s unclear if this will be a set series of episodes that chronicle their time together and their come-up in the league or if it’ll be a weekly show, sort of like ‘All the Smoke’. Either way, it’s exciting to see Paul Pierce taking the Matt Barnes/ Stephen Jackson route following his retirement from the NBA.