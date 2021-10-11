“Ben Simmons would have no problem being traded to the Kings”: David Aldridge confirms the Sixers star might be interested in creating a tandem with De’Aaron Fox

Reports claim that Ben Simmons would have no problem with being traded to the Sacramento Kings, according to David Aldridge.

The Ben Simmons debacle in Philadelphia reached an all time high when he told Philly management that he would not show up to training camp or preseason, let alone the regular season. His Sixers teammates tried to fly to him to convince him to stay with the team but it seems as though the damage has done, as he’s adamant on finding a new team.

Despite this, Adrian Wojnarowski has just reported that Rich Paul and ClutchSports are negotiating with the Philadelphia 76ers on a possible return to the Sixers. However, the Sixers would still actively be looking for a trade for Ben Simmons even if he were to suit up for them.

Amidst talks about Simmons possibly taking to the floor as a 76er, David Aldridge has a report that could potentially place him under Luke Walton’s wing.

Ben Simmons open to going to the Sacramento Kings.

Several teams have been at the forefront of trade talks involving Ben Simmons. Teams ranging from the Golden State Warriors to the Indiana Pacers have been linked to the DPOY candidate. The Sacramento Kings have also always been in that mix. David Aldridge recently confirmed that Ben would not mind going to the Kings.

“I’ve written on Simmons to Sac before, and the rationale still holds. Simmons is an elite defensive player. He’s an elite passer. He has all four years left on his deal. (He would have no problem going to Sacramento, I’m told, so strong is his desire to get out of Philadelphia),” wrote Aldridge.

Kings head coach, Luke Walton, has stated that he will try out the three guard lineup of De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, and Tyrese Haliburton this season. Unfortunately for him, at least one of these 3 players will certainly have to be packaged in a deal for Ben Simmons if the trade were to take place.