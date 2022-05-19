“Michael Jordan rubs salt on the wound that I didn’t beat him in college or the NBA”: Patrick Ewing details how Bulls legend would regularly remind him of his misfortunes

Patrick Ewing claims that Michael Jordan would constantly remind him about how he never beat him on the big stage in the NBA or college.

Michael Jordan put the entirety of the NBA on lock during the 1990s, allowing merely two separate teams to win titles when he played in the league during this decade. Hakeem Olajuwon and his Houston Rockets lucked out with MJ having been retired in ‘94 and him being rusty in ‘95. The Pistons on the other hand, beat the Bulls in the ‘90 ECF in 7 games.

Legends such as Karl Malone, John Stockton, Reggie Miller, and many more all remained ‘ring-less’ due to their run-ins with Michael Jordan. One such legend who would fall to the Chicago Bulls time and time again was Patrick Ewing.

His New York Knicks led by Pat Riley seemed ready to take over for the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons as the toughest team in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately for them, those same Pistons created a battle-hardened version of the Bulls that could not be trifled with.

Patrick Ewing on Michael Jordan roasting him for never winning against him.

The amount of times Michael Jordan and his Bulls have eliminated Patrick Ewing’s Knicks is quite remarkable. The 1991 Playoffs saw a 0-3 loss in the first round and the following season had perhaps one of the most brutal series of all time with the ECSF having been won 4-3 by the Bulls.

The ‘93 ECF saw the Bulls beat the Knicks in 6 games and the ‘94 semis was a grueling 7-game series that did not feature MJ (retired from NBA) that the Knicks won. The ‘96 Bulls would draw the Knicks one last time in the postseason where they won in 5.

When talking about Michael Jordan, Ewing claimed that the 6x champ continually rubs it in his face that he constantly beta him in the big leagues and at the college level.

The college level part is of course, referring to how Georgetown in 1982 lost the NCAA championship to UNC off the iconic left baseline jumper from MJ while he was a freshman