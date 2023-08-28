“Michael Jordan Said It!”: Weighing in on Magic Johnson vs Stephen Curry Debate, Paul George Sides With MJ’s Controversial Take

In the latest episode of his podcast, Podcast P, hosted on August 28th, NBA star Paul George delved into the ongoing debate surrounding who deserves the title of the greatest point guard of all time. And as it turns out, his views align with none other than the legendary Michael Jordan. The point guard GOAT debate between Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson has taken over the headlines in recent days, sparking countless conversations on social media and among those of the NBA fraternity.

The debate was ignited by Stephen A. Smith. During a media appearance, Smith claimed that Curry was the best point guard of all time. In a surprisingly public fashion, Jordan then texted Smith, giving his own opinion on the matter.

Paul George on Michael Jordan’s Text to Stephen A. Smith

Paul George echoed Jordan’s sentiments on the latest episode of his podcast, stating:

“Michael said it! That’s what I’m saying. We could very well say that. I have no issue with that. It’s Michael Jordan… probably gonna say Stephen Curry, Michael was right. I just appreciate everybody, man. I appreciate Steph Curry; I appreciate Magic.”

Despite aligning with Jordan’s perspective, Paul George expressed why he doesn’t like such debates, citing their tendency to be never-ending. He also pointed out that media personalities rarely ever agree with each other, further contributing to the ongoing nature of this discussion.

He said:

“Nobody’s wrong, and this is why the debate stuff is starting to get so annoying at this point because who’s gonna be the person that’d be like he’s right, right? You know, I mean, you know what he said, he’s right. Magic’s the GOAT. Like, nobody’s ever gonna be like yeah, you’re right, he’s the GOAT. Like, let’s just stop this now. Make sure we stamp that he’s the GOAT from this point on. It’s never going to happen.”

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Paul George shared his thoughts on the topic.

PG Consistently Hates GOAT Debates

In the first-ever episode of his podcast, PG offered his own take on the GOAT debate. On this occasion as well, he maintained his disdain for such debates. He highlighted that eras had a massive role to play and that since it’s impossible to compare between them, GOAT debates had little merit. He noted:

“It’s hard to give that debate on the GOAT and I hate that people compare the two. Yeah, [LeBron’s] the GOAT of this generation. You gotta give him that with what he’s doing and what he’s done. But all-time, I don’t ever want to just say one is over the other because, to be honest, MJ wasn’t asked to do what LeBron is asked to do — different game, different styles, different positions. LeBron’s not asked to do what Jordan does.”

This perspective mirrors George’s current stance, showcasing his consistent reluctance to engage in definitive GOAT discussions. From doubts over the comparisons between eras to pointing out the media’s lack of consensus, George has multiple reasons to be annoyed of such debates.