Magic Johnson, Kim Kardashian in Attendance as Cameron Brink Made WNBA Debut for Los Angeles Sparks

Cameron Brink recently made her WNBA debut with the Los Angeles Sparks. The 6’4 forward was the first-round, second-overall pick by the Sparks in this year’s draft. Being touted as one of the biggest crowd-pullers of her generation, Brink made her pro debut with the likes of Magic Johnson and Kim Kardashian in attendance.

Advertisement

Even though her first game against the Atlanta Dream ended in disappointment, the Sparks put up a great challenge during the star-studded affair at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

The Sparks lost 81-92 after a head-to-head contest in the first three quarters. Their offense collapsed in the fourth quarter as the Dream took a 26-15 lead in the quarter to close out the game. In a losing cause, Brink showed her potential in 20 minutes of playing time.

The rookie scored 11 points with two rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. As she marked her WNBA debut, the star presence in the arena made it more special.

Los Angeles legend and part-owner of the Sparks, Magic Johnson was seen sitting courtside to support his team. Magic has been a longtime supporter of women’s basketball and women’s sports. It must have been special for the NBA legend to witness the growth in popularity of the WNBA. Another major celebrity and a staunch supporter of women’s basketball, Kim Kardashian was also seated courtside.

Kim pulled up to the event with her daughter North to show her support. The team mascot, Sparky greeted the mother-daughter duo, and they also received Cameron Brink’s jersey as a token of appreciation.

North even danced with the mascot while her mother captured the special moment on her phone. The last few years have been a surreal phase for the WNBA. With the growing popularity, more brands are coming in to support the movement and Kim is also a part of it.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS became the official underwear partner of the WNBA

As a female entrepreneur, Kim is focused on supporting more female-driven causes with her business ventures. At the moment, even from a business standpoint, the WNBA seems to be the perfect platform to launch campaigns spearheaded by women. In the official statement, Kim said, “I’m proud to launch this new WNBA campaign starring such an incredible cast of athletes. Championing women and women in sports is incredibly important to SKIMS.”

Cameron Brink is also a part of the latest SKIMS campaign alongside Candace Parker, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kelsey Plum, and Dijonai Carrington. With all the good things coming their way, it’s safe to say that Brink’s rookie WNBA season is off to a flying start. Even though the debut game was a setback, it’s nothing that an experienced player like her isn’t built to endure and overcome.