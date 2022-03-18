Basketball

“Michael Jordan, show me why they call you Black Jesus!”: When Lakers’ rookie Kobe Bryant matched up against His Airness for the first time in the NBA

"Michael Jordan, show me why they call you Black Jesus!": When Lakers' rookie Kobe Bryant matched up against His Airness for the first time in the NBA
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"I think they will be dead last"– Max Verstappen makes a dig at Mercedes for their alleged sandbagging
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan, show me why they call you Black Jesus!": When Lakers' rookie Kobe Bryant matched up against His Airness for the first time in the NBA
“Michael Jordan, show me why they call you Black Jesus!”: When Lakers’ rookie Kobe Bryant matched up against His Airness for the first time in the NBA

A rookie Kobe Bryant wasn’t afraid to take on the league’s big bad bully Michael…