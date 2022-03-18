“JOKIC is my MVP right now!”: Nikola Jokic garners heaps of praise from Stephen A Smith

Nikola Jokic might just be on the verge of putting up the highest PER of all time and Stephen A Smith has backed him to be the MVP.

On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A Smith made a bold and boisterous claim. He proudly screamed out his support for Nikola Jokic as his MVP for this NBA season.

Speaking to fellow analyst Jay Williams, Stephen A Smith praised and lauded Jokic’s efforts. The reigning MVP sits second in the leaderboard but has almost no wind in his sails.

Analysts and other media personalities are favoring Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokoumpo. However, Stephen A was quick to point out that Jokic’s unnatural playing ability is what stands out.

The analyst was quick to point out that Jokic was leading the Denver Nuggets without its stars. Jamal Murray is injured and so are other key pieces.

Nikola Jokic is putting up big numbers and breaking records

Stephen A Smith also took to Twitter to post a clip from the segment and proudly boast about his frontrunner for the NBA MVP.

JOKIC is my MVP right now! pic.twitter.com/tTVWofgyjN — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 17, 2022

Stephen A added that Jokic’s unique playing style is what allows him to be so dominant. The Serbian is currently averaging 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists. He is doing this on an FG% of 57 and a 3-pt shooting % of 35.4.

The reigning MVP also sits just needs three more triple-doubles to surpass Wilt Chamberlain as the center with the most triple-doubles.

Another mind-boggling statistic is that the Joker is on pace to put up the highest single-season player efficiency rating. The figure of 32.6 is higher than the 32.1 recorded by Wilt Chamberlain in the 1961-62 season.