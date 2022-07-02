“Jay Williams, turn your ACORN head around and listen to me talk about Steph Curry!” : Kendrick Williams roasted former 2nd overall pick for his acorn-like head in heated argument on First Take

Kendrick Perkins has been a consistent NBA media presence in recent years.

Kendrick Perkins took up on-air sports commentary and punditry post-retirement for ESPN and NBC Sports. The former NBA champ regularly features on Sportcenter and First Take.

Perk was a loud presence on the court during his time as a player. His tenure as a Celtic was highlighted by his role in the 2008 NBA Champion Boston Celtics.

Joining Perkins on punditry duties often is Jay Williams. Another former pro, Williams has also made himself a regular in NBA analysis and has gained much popularity.

Williams’ post-retirement career has arguably been more successful than his playing career. Jay had a tragic end to his career after starting out in an extremely promising manner with the Bulls, post a motorcycle accident in 2003.

The two ex-pros have made a habit of going at each other’s throats. One such incident led to an extremely funny comparison arising from Perk’s gab.

What did Perkins compare Jay Williams’ head to?

In the middle of a heated argument, Perkins called Jay Williams an acorn head. Along with Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams was on Perk’s back. Perk wasn’t taking any prisoners and went at Jay’s head quite literally in a fit of anger.

Perk was defending Curry in a debate. Williams was allegedly ignoring Perk’s points and the former big man lost it at his colleague resulting in this personal jibe.

Entertainment at the cost of quality is the theme of mainstream “analysis”. Perkins and Williams personify this approach. Despite their status as former pros, respect within the community is less with players calling out the “pundits” often.

The market demands, Perkins and Jay provide.

