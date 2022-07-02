“SEN Kevin Durant isn’t happening, he only joins winning teams!”: NBA and Valorant Twitter react to Sentinel’s Twitter post for LCQ

Sentinels’ social media team causes bigger hype than their Valorant roster as they include Kevin Durant in their post.

The NBA is in peak offseason, as free agency opened up less than 48 hours ago. This has caused a lot of hype with tons of new signings, trade tumors, and hot takes. One of the biggest fishes in the pond, Kevin Durant, is back on the market, and turns out his suitors are not only limited to NBA teams.

Sentinels’ Valorant team has been down bad this season, with 0 wins to their name in the NA Challengers. If they want to represent NA this season in Champions, they desperately have to win the upcoming Last Chance Qualifiers. Despite the team being down bad, their social media team always sends out banger tweets.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant was paid $41 million per season after a torn Achilles, and he’s STILL leaving!”: NBA Redditor brings up SHOCKING point about Nets star no one is talking about

NBA and Valorant Twitter roast Sentinels’ Kevin Durant Tweet

Kevin Durant is a name that is unknown to a very select few in this world. Having the skillset he does, at the size he is, is a rare combination, and he’s used it to win 2 Championships and 2 Finals MVPs.

However, his move to win those championships has always been deemed controversial, and SEN using trying to recruit it doesn’t help either party.

Both NBA and Valorant Twitter jumped on the tweet as soon as they saw it.

Can’t beat this tho pic.twitter.com/zwBwcu6OuO — Tim Y (@Tim_Cuber37) July 1, 2022

he only joins winning teams — Pink G Pro Achieved (@Pink_GPro_plz) July 1, 2022

Yall dont know KD lore… He likes most recent winners — Stay This Way } (@Sana_dP) July 2, 2022

No way you just said sen is one of the best teams… — AST Simplify (@SimplifyFR) July 2, 2022

Oh shit you better trade him before the year is up cause he’s walking — SpaghettiTF2 (@spaghettitf2) July 1, 2022

Although it’s not all roast tweets, some are actually hyped or this troll tweet.

-sicK +lebum, -shahz +kyrie, -kenpki +KD. sen are going to champions. we have 4 best world players in nba history (lebum, kyrie, kd, and dapr) then tenZ igl on smokes. — xr (@crymorejit) July 2, 2022

Or… this seems to be the only one.

Guess the SEN social media needs to update their info just as much as their valorant roster needs to do their strats.

Also Read: BcJ Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings