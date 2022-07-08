Michael Jordan spent $10 million on his wedding with Yvette Prieto and LeBron James eerily did the same with Savannah James

There are a lot of similarities between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. This includes the $10 million they spent on their weddings!

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are two of the greatest players in NBA history. The two superstars have been in a heated fan/internet battle over the title of the GOAT.

However, the two would not be in this debate if they hadn’t worked hard and had the support of their loved ones.

As such, it comes as no surprise that the term ‘behind every successful man there is a woman’ applies to both of them. MJ has his wife Yvette Prieto and the King has his queen Savannah James.

Interestingly, both men proposed to their loved ones within a week of each other. What makes this even more intriguing, is the fact that they spent the same amount of money on their weddings as well.

Michael Jordan spent $10 million on his wedding to Yvette Prieto, and LeBron James spent the same when he married Savannah

In 2011, both MJ and LeBron got engaged. It was quite the coincidence, especially since the two proposed to their loved ones just a week from each other.

However, this is even more eery, due to the fact that both men spent exactly $10 million on their weddings.

As per reports, Jordan who like James tied the knot in 2013, spent a whopping amount on a lavish wedding at the Bears Club in Florida. Whereas, LeBron spent the same for his at the Grand Del Mar, San Diego.

The similarities between the two superstars keep increasing day by day. King James will be hoping to add to that by winning six rings before he retires.

