Basketball

Michael Jordan spent $10 million on his wedding with Yvette Prieto and LeBron James eerily did the same with Savannah James

Michael Jordan spent $10 million on his wedding with Yvette Prieto and LeBron James eerily did the same with Savannah James
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"LeBron James and Anthony Davis are NOT enough to win an NBA Title": Zach Lowe pushes for Kyrie Irving trade to Lakers amidst Kevin Durant debacle
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan spent $10 million on his wedding with Yvette Prieto and LeBron James eerily did the same with Savannah James
Michael Jordan spent $10 million on his wedding with Yvette Prieto and LeBron James eerily did the same with Savannah James

There are a lot of similarities between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. This includes the…