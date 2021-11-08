“Michael Jordan, the grandpa, is soft”: Bulls legend’s daughter Jasmine Jordan goes on to reveal that Jordan is a softie when it comes to his grandchild

NBA legend Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine Jordan recently disclosed the fact that usually, hard-nosed Jordan is ‘soft’ around his grandson.

Michael Jordan was absolutely phenomenal during his time in the NBA, establishing himself as arguably the greatest player of all time.

MJ was a generational player and retired with the NBA’s highest-scoring average of 30.1ppg and 6 championships to his name. The 5x MVP’s impeccable shooting, handling of the ball, excellent moves, and defensive prowess help decide the outcome of games.

However, what made him stand out from the rest of the crew was his sheer passion for the game. The 6x NBA champion was a tough, no-nonsense type of player.

We have all heard many stories about Michael Jordan‘s competitiveness, especially on the basketball court. It appears that Jordan’s competitive nature seeps into all areas of his life, too, even outside of basketball.

However, his daughter recently revealed an area of life where he is soft. What is it? Read on and find out…

Michael Jordan’s daughter jokingly revealed MJ has gone soft in retirement.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was as competitive as anyone on and off the court. However, his daughter Jasmine has recently said he is going ‘soft’ in his older days in a video. Via Togethxr –

“Michael Jordan, the grandpa, is soft. My son definitely has my dad wrapped around his finger. He loves being a grandfather, and my son is his first grandchild.”

Jasmine also goes on to say that she’s trying to create her own legacy and not just be known As Michael Jordan’s daughter.

“When people say that I’m only me because of who my father is, I laugh,” There’s not one person that has encountered or worked with me that would agree with that statement.”

All that being said, it is pretty wholesome that ‘His Airness’ has a soft spot for his grandchild. However, it should not come as a surprise, as taking care of your grandkids is a joy for all. Even for the GOAT of basketball.

Michael Jordan is notoriously one of the fiercest competitors in the history of professional sports. Hence, it is nice to see his softer side from time to time. After all, grandkids do bring out the soft side in us.