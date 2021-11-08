“Is Michael Jordan now playing for the Cavs?”: Ricky Rubio lights up NBA Twitter as LeBron James applauds him for vintage MSG performance

Cleveland Cavaliers star Ricky Rubio lights up LeBron James and NBA Twitter as he pulls his best impression of Steph Curry vs Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks was nothing less than utter madness.

A long, but close game, crazy shots being hit left and right, and of course, the achievement of near perfection.

If you don’t know what that last bit is about, perhaps you didn’t watch the 4th quarter of the game live, the greatest quarter of basketball, of all time. The 12 vital minutes, where one Ricky Rubio balled out so hard, that just for that period, he may just have been the greatest shooter to ever lace ‘em up. In fact, he balled out so hard, it made even LeBron James send compliments his way on social media.

Allow us to explain the magnificence, and the mayhem right after.

Also Read: Fans explode as NBA officials miss a seemingly obvious foul call on the Nets star against the Raptors

Ricky Rubio leaves LeBron James and the rest of NBA Twitter in mayhem, after going 8/9 in the 4th quarter

If you didn’t see it live, 8/9 from three sounds like a good night, but nothing to be freaking out over.

But the thing is, this man was stepping up with the confidence and Michael Jeffery Jordan, before taking and making shots like Stephen Curry on steroids.

Peep the tweet below to see his highlights.

Rubio going INSANE in the garden right now!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 8, 2021



Rubio could just be the biggest reason behind the Cavaliers’ success during this game. And it seems that neither LeBron James, nor the rest of NBA Twitter could let that go.

Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley tn pic.twitter.com/33YTmmPNhN — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) November 8, 2021

Ricky Rubio right now pic.twitter.com/O5Pv7O8z34 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 8, 2021

Ricky Rubio out here looking like MVP Steph Curry. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/9alrT80IrB — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 8, 2021

Ricky Rubio leaving The Garden tonight. pic.twitter.com/j2PjNGlkai — Artist Formerly Known As Whoopty-Hell (@FanoftheLand13) November 8, 2021

If this is what Ricky Rubio can do, we could just see the Lakers acquire yet another player very, very soon.

At the end of the day, LeGM never takes days off.

Also Read: Nets star Kevin Durant is in disbelief at the maturity of the Raptors rookie despite grabbing the win in their most recent game