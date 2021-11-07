“Michael Jordan was the greatest that night!”: Denzel Washington settles LeBron James’ place in the NBA’s GOAT debate on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The GOAT at basketball is a debate that never settles. Everyone wants to get in on the subject since the documentary on Michael Jordan released last year. But it has been the subject of discussion for a long time.

The fans and experts are always split on who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” did help some people who never witnessed Michael Jordan‘s greatness other than in highlights, to see how his attitude and work ethic helped him and the Chicago Bulls to win 6 Championships in 8 years.

Few of the many who believed Lakers superstar LeBron James is better than Jordan jumped ship after watching the documentary. This discussion is famous in every circle, even the Hollywood celebs. And GOAT celebs at that.

Spike Lee on the courtside in a Knicks match, Drake in Portland, Kevin Hart in Philly, Travis Scott in Houston, to name a few celebrity fans of some franchises. Be it Matt Damon supporting Boston Celtics or the likes Jack Nicholson and Denzel Washington supporting the Lakers everyone in the States have their favorite teams and favorite players.

Denzel Washington has his say on who is the greatest basketball player: LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Denzel Washington, one of the greatest if not the greatest actors of all time, once came on comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and discussed who he thinks is the greatest basketball player of all time.

It was around the time when Lakers had just made the blockbuster signing of King James. The 4-time NBA Champion chose to play in LA after spending a very successful 4-years on his second stint with his hometown club, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 2 time Academy Award-winning actor, being a Lakers’ fan must be favoring LeBron to be the best ever you believe? Let’s see,

After he joked about how the former Lakers legend and his friend Magic Johnson cut his call short when he called him to congratulate the signing of 4-time MVP, Denzel talked about his meeting with Michael Jordan.

Although Denzel didn’t answer the question about who he thinks is the greatest, he recalled the popular Michael Jordan shot from Game-2 of the 1991 NBA Finals and his dinner with the 6-time MVP after that, where Jordan would famously fool the actor, making him believe that he drank.

That was the first NBA Finals Michael Jordan would ever play in, and it was against the Magic-led Lakers. He went on to lead Chicago to 6 titles including that year, making such a resume in the process which might never match with anyone in the NBA.

Even though Denzel would just admit that “Jordan was greatest that night” his smile on being asked again by Kimmel gives it away.

There are very few people who have seen both Jordan and LeBron play at their peaks, and believe that the latter is the best ever. Denzel Washington isn’t one of them.