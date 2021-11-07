Basketball

“Michael Jordan was the greatest that night!”: Denzel Washington settles LeBron James’ place in the NBA’s GOAT debate on Jimmy Kimmel Live

"Michael Jordan was the greatest that night!": Denzel Washington settles LeBron James' place in the NBA's GOAT debate on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"I was so hurt when Phil Jackson picked Toni Kukoc over me that I needed to come up with an explanation": Scottie Pippen makes a U-turn on the racism accusations upon his Chicago Bulls coach
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan was the greatest that night!": Denzel Washington settles LeBron James' place in the NBA's GOAT debate on Jimmy Kimmel Live
“Michael Jordan was the greatest that night!”: Denzel Washington settles LeBron James’ place in the NBA’s GOAT debate on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The GOAT at basketball is a debate that never settles. Everyone wants to get in…