“Miles Bridges is going to make Michael Jordan regret not paying him!”: Kendrick Perkins heaps some massive praise onto Hornets star as he continues to light up the NBA

Kendrick Perkins shows his investment in Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges as the player continues to light up the NBA

Miles Bridges just continues to get better with every passing game.

The man has been on another level during this season as a whole. And that fact did not change during the Hornets’ recent game against the Magic, where he recorded an impressive 31 points, and 6 rebounds while shooting 52.4% from the field, and 50% from three.

Now, while fans in Charlotte will be rejoicing over these performances, this may be causing just a tad bit of panic with the franchise. And it seems that ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is absolutely here for it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Anthony Edwards reveals the hilarious way he inspired his teammates to grab the win against reigning champions

Kendrick Perkins absolutely loves that Miles Bridges is putting the Hornets in a difficult place

To be clear, we mean that in the best way possible.

For those that don’t know, Miles Bridges will be a restricted free agent during the next offseason, as the Hornets and Miles failed to come to an agreement on the value of the contract. It was reported that the team offered him $60 million. But, as we know by now, he chose to bet on himself. And boy is it turning out to be a good decision.

With Bridges consistently putting up terrific performances, many in the NBA community have been speculating on what the value of his next contract could be. And it seems that Big Perk is no different. Peep the tweet below.

I see why Miles Bridges turned down 60 million… if he stays healthy he going to get that 100 million plus easily!!! The young fella is on a Mission and I’m hear for it. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 28, 2021

Now, let’s not jump the gun here. At the end of the day, the Hornets have only played 5 games until now.

However, even with that being said, this doesn’t look like an aberration of any sort. And frankly, we can’t wait to see the player take the floor again.

Also Read: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook gives his thoughts on getting ejected for yelling at Darius Bazley