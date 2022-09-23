Michael Jordan To Sell $1.5 Billion Charlotte Hornets Soon On 1 Condition, Per Bill Simmons

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons predicts NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan might sell the franchise

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players ever to play basketball. Drafted in 1984, Jordan played for 15 seasons in the NBA and has a stellar list of achievements. The 6’6 guard was a 6x NBA Champion, 6x Finals MVP, 5x NBA MVP, 1x DPOY, and 14x All-Star.

His love for basketball did not diminish, even after he retired. MJ stayed close to the game, first with his Jordan brand and then by buying a minority stake in the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006. As part of the deal, he took over the entire basketball side of operations and had the title of Managing Member of Basketball Operations. In February 2010, Jordan sought to become the franchise’s majority owner and became so by March 17, 2010.

Michael Jordan spent $275 Million to purchase the Bobcats(now Hornets). The team is valued at $1.5 Billion as of May 2022. However, it looks like the 6x NBA Champion may not be satisfied and wants to move on from the team.

Also Read: “Adam Silver planned to use the ‘Michael Jordan nuclear card”‘: Bill Simmons reveals plan of action for Robert Sarver’s exit

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons claims Michael Jordan might sell the Hornets

With the entire Robert Sarver situation, the NBA fined him $10 Million and suspended him for one year. However, this wasn’t enough, as many sought for him to not be associated with the Pheonix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury anymore.

On September 21, Sarver announced that he has begun the process of selling both the franchises.

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver announces that he has started the process to sell both franchises. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 21, 2022

Bill Simmons talked about the same on his latest podcast episode.

There, he talked about how he estimates the Suns to fetch at least $4.7 Billion. He explained his reasoning behind the same, and then mentioned something peculiar. If the Suns sell for under $4 Billion, other owners might also look to sell their teams. Having said that, he followed it and said,