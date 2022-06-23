‘Michael Jordan you are worth $2.1 billion, you can bet more than $500’: When the Bulls legend made a cheeky bet at a charity golf event after a fan called him out

Michael Jordan is a major competitor, and despite having a massive net worth, he still finds opportunities to make money on the sides.

Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and is the face of the Jordan Brand. Through a series of great business ventures and investments, the Bulls legend built a massive net worth.

He’s currently worth $2.1 billion, with most of that coming after his playing days. That’s not to say, he didn’t have a great contract in the NBA, but there’s only so far he could go with that contract.

He had the richest contract in the NBA back then, worth at $33 million a year. Adjusting for inflation, he would make $50 million a year right now which would be the highest figure in the league.

38 years ago today, the Chicago Bulls drafted Michael Jordan with the third pick in the 1984 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/geGAthUdIU — ESPN (@espn) June 19, 2022

Also Read: “I’m happy to see Klay Thompson be more like Magic Johnson to me!”: Dad, Mychal Thompson speaks on $55 million man acting more like legend and Kobe Bryant as veteran

Michael Jordan bet $500 with a fan that he could hit the green

Aside from basketball, Jordan is also a major golf enthusiasts. He regularly hits the course to tee off against competitors, a habit dating back to his playing days.

Jordan took time off during his career to play golf regularly, and he turned into a major post-career hobby. Well, using the word hobby might be downgrading his obsession with golf.

Jordan has his own private golf course which he spent millions of dollars to build. The course is perfectly catered towards Jordan as well, it’s nickname being ‘Slaughterhouse 23’ as he regularly crushes his opposition.

There’s also only an exclusive list of people who are allowed at Jordan’s golf course, including Barack Obama. Additionally, Jordan has played with other athletes in the past including Tom Brady.

Golf is a major thing for him. That, combined with his competitiveness, led to an incredible bet once. A fan bet $500 dollars that Jordan wouldn’t hit the green with his drive, and he instantly regretted it. Jordan drilled right it into the promise land, picking up his $500 immediately after.

Michael Jordan you are worth $2.1 billion, you can bet more than $500https://t.co/4zTw97O53X — NBA Baller (@NBABall25993987) June 23, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James could choose to get his $44 million from a different team!”: Insider Brian Windhorst puts Lakers superstar’s future in serious doubt amid Kyrie Irving rumors