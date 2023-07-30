Michael Jordan Was Insanely ‘Nutmegged’ by Dominique Wilkins 2 Years Before the ‘Controversial’ 1988 Slam Dunk Contest

Over the years, the NBA has had some incredible high flyers come through their ranks. Perhaps two of the greatest high flyers of all time were Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins. Both men were incredible and performed amazing feats in the air. And, in 1988, the two put on a show in the Slam Dunk contest, going head-to-head for the title. The competition ended in Jordan’s favor, albeit the scoring for the same is still held as controversial to this day. Nevertheless, it was redemption for MJ, who two years earlier was embarrassed by Dominique when they played each other under the St. Louis Arch.

Advertisement

The 1988 Dunk contest was something special. The final round saw His Airness go up against the Human Highlight Reel, in what was a breathtaking matchup. But, as mentioned earlier, it ended rather controversially. With Jordan winning by two points, many believed that the judges had rated Wilkins’s performance unfairly, giving him abnormally low scores for what was an incredible final dunk.

Dominique Wilkins embarrassed Michael Jordan back in 1986 by nutmegging him before going up for a dunk

In 1986, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins were spotted at the V.P. Fair in St. Louis. The two played in a pickup game under the St. Louis Arch, and given their celebrity status the crowds rolled in to watch them go at each other. However, it wasn’t just any regular old pickup game.

Advertisement

Rather than showing off their finer skills, like their handles and their shooting, Jordan and Wilkins put on a show that was the dream for any aspiring high flyer. His Airness kicked things off with an insane reverse layup that saw him spin around his opponent. But, it was Nique who stole the show. After all, he embarrassed the future six-time NBA Champion, nutmegging him before finishing off with a one-handed slam. You can watch it happen in the YouTube clip by KSDK News below.

It was a great show for all in attendance. And, in separate interviews taken at the fair, MJ and Wilkins shared memories, recalling the first time they ever dunked the basketball.

Wilkins: “Ugh…eighth grade. It was my first dunk…a one-handed dunk. I always practiced dunking, but the eighth grade was when I really got my first one!”

Jordan: “I was in the ninth grade. I didn’t know I really dunked the ball. I ran up with the intention of dunking, but I was so happy that I didn’t know I was doing it!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

It has been 37 years now since that incredible afternoon in Missouri. In that time, the two have had some amazing battles on the NBA floor. And, in that time, as most warriors do, their respect for each other and friendship has only grown stronger.

Dominique Wilkins defended MJ in light of Scottie Pippen’s accusations

Recently, Michael Jordan has been facing heavy criticism from an unlikely source. His former teammate, a man he won six championships with, Scottie Pippen has been highly critical of MJ. Especially, since the release of the 2020 documentary, The Last Dance. Pippen has gone so far as to claim that Jordan wasn’t even that great a player.

However, one person who has come to His Airness’ defense is Dominique Wilkins. The Atlanta Hawks legend blasted Pippen for his accusations claiming it’s unnatural for him to criticize Jordan, particularly considering all that they accomplished together.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1622611080206843910?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s great to see Nique being so supportive of Jordan. And, while he and Scottie may not see eye-to-eye anymore, MJ knows that there are those who will always have his back.