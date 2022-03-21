“Scottie Pippen, do you win without Michael Jordan? No way!!”: Dominique Wilkins finds the Bulls forward’s recent accusations against MJ, highly puzzling

NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins finds Scottie Pippen’s grievances against Michael Jordan bizzare, adding the Bulls forward couldn’t have won without His Airness.

In light of his recently released memoir, Unguarded, Scottie Pippen made a slew of statements against his former teammate Michael Jordan. It was shocking to see Pip come out like this against MJ, considering the years they spent together, forming probably the greatest dynasty in NBA history.

In what many believe, Pippen’s controversial statements were only to hog the headlines and boost the sales of his memoir. However, the Bulls veteran may have gone too far with his comments, with his relationship with Jordan now being irreparable.

Pippen accused Jordan of being selfish and ruining the game of basketball. The 56-year old received lot of flak for his comments, whether it was the fans, analysts, or his peers. Pippen came across as ungrateful and envious with his statements.

Recently, Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins gave his take on the entire Pippen-Jordan episode. The former Georgia player found Pippen’s comments highly puzzling.

Dominique Wilkins fails to understand Scottie Pippen’s recent comments on Michael Jordan.

Having played against the Bulls in the 80s and 90s, Wilkins was a witness to their greatness. Thus the Human Highlight Film finds Pippen’s comments hard to fathom, having witnessed the success of the latter’s partnership with Jordan.

“It’s puzzling, and I don’t understand why. You know, when you win seven championships, all that personal stuff goes out the window. Anytime you can win the way they won as consistently as they won six championships in seven years, what are you complaining about? I don’t get it. What’s the problem? You all made a lot of money and you all won a lot of championships. At the end of the day, isn’t that what it’s about?”

Via: Da Windy City with Mark Carman

To be clear, Wilkins got some of his facts wrong as the Bulls won six championships in 8-years. Nonetheless, the nine-time All-Star made his stance clear on the matter. Having never won a championship, Wilkins knew the importance a ring could have had on his legacy.

“Look, you were in a great situation, with the greatest player, and you won. Do you win it without Mike? (There’s) no way, you don’t win without Mike. I don’t care what you think, you played with one of the top three or four players to ever play this game. I just don’t understand the problem.”

Wilkins is not the first veteran to speak in favor of MJ, calling out Pippen for his outlandish statements. Players like Charles Barkley and Charles Oakley had a similar take to Wilkins. It was clear to them that Pippen would never win without His Airness, and that his statements were only to lure consumers to the book store for his memoir.

