“Lil Wayne sent me a 24 bar verse and didn’t even charge me for it”: Lou Williams shows love to Weezy for going above and beyond on ‘Big Tuh’

Lou Williams is appreciative of Lil Wayne for not only sending more bars than he should’ve for ‘Big Tuh’, but also not charging him.

The NBA has a respectable number of players in it that dabble in the rap game. Damian Lillard is someone who comes to mind instantly but guys like Lou Williams, Miles Bridges, and Lonzo Ball deserve to have some respect put on their names, with the former of those three being the most accomplished.

The Memphian guard has been around rap for quite some time with him being featured to Meek Mill’s single ‘I Want It All’ to having Drake dedicate an entire song to him (6 Man on If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late). Williams would actually go on to win the 6MOTY award the same season this song was released.

When it comes to his own discography, Lou Williams released a tribute to the late, great Kobe Bryant titled ‘24’. Last year saw him team up with someone Damian Lillard has also had on a track of his (‘Sorry’ and ‘Right One’): Lil Wayne.

Lou Williams on Lil Wayne sending him his feature for ‘Big Tuh’.

Lou Williams talks about him and 2 Chainz wanting to get Lil Wayne on their single from last summer, ‘Big Tuh’. He says that he sent the message out as a joke but was contacted by Weezy’s manager and said Wayne was on the way to the studio.

“We had that ‘Oh sh*t’ moment. Ok like, this could possibly happen and he sent it back, sent me a 24 bar verse. 2 Chainz and I only did 8s and that was major love and didn’t charge me.”

“Definitely didn’t expect it to come to fruition because I was like, ‘He’s gonna charge me like half a million dollars or something crazy,’ and he did it on the love and 2 Chainz also did it on the love.”

Wayne usually charges $100,000 for a verse and defending on how long the verse needs to be, hikes up the price. So, for him to not charge Lou Williams a dime is quite the gesture.