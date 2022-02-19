“Russell Westbrook should be lower than a 79 overall in NBA 2K”: NBA Twitter goes off on the Lakers superstar having the lowest 2K rating since his rookie season

Russell Westbrook is given a ratings update in NBA 2K22 and it’s the lowest it’s been in his career since his rookie season.

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook isn’t exactly the perfect fit alongside LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. While their recent games against Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz have given Lakers fans a sliver of hope on what could work with him on the court with James, it isn’t enough to erase the previous 55 games or so.

Most of the buckets that look to showcase good chemistry between Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are ones in the either the short roll or one of them barreling towards to hoop and dishing off to any one of them cutting at the same time.

With limited offensive versatility and the Los Angeles Lakers well below .500, NBA 2K22 came out with a ratings update for the former MVP. While he started the season off as an 86 overall off the back of his stellar season with the Washington Wizards, it’s unfortunately gone downhill from there for Brodie.

Russell Westbrook dished a 79 overall and NBA fans react.

NBA 2K has been chipping away at Russ’s overall sever since the season began. What started off as a solid 86 is a lowly 79 at the moment. Of course, these ratings do not matter all too much as this is a video game but it is telling of what the public’s perception of Russell Westbrook is.

NBA fans took to Twitter to give their thoughts on why such a low rating was dished out to Westbrook. While some believe it to be disrespect, others have shockingly claimed that the rating is not low enough.

It’s still too high. He can’t even shoot just make layups (sometimes) — Westbrick #1 fan (@1Westbrick) February 18, 2022

He can’t defend the interior of perimeter, clearly can’t shoot period, let alone the middy, literally can’t finish at the rim anymore, and he is not as athletic/quick as before. 79 is solid. — Mak Reign (@StatsMIA) February 18, 2022

Too high tbh — Rapheal Suarez Gonzalez (@RedsoxDevers) February 18, 2022

For context in what echelon 2K believes Russell Westbrook is currently in, guys like Al Horford and PJ Washington have a similar, high 70s rating as he does. Having been a consistent 90 or so overall during most of the 2010s and now being in the 70s is something fans weren’t expecting one bit from the 2017 MVP.