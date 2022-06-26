Basketball

“Michael Jordan was the only player other than Wilt Chamberlain to score 3K points but got robbed by Magic Johnson”: A look at the Bulls legend’s one-of-a-kind 1986-87 season

"Michael Jordan was the only player other than Wilt Chamberlain to score 3K points but got robbed by Magic Johnson": A look at the Bulls legend's one-of-a-kind 1986-87 season
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK: When and where to watch IND vs IRE Dublin T20I?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan was the only player other than Wilt Chamberlain to score 3K points but got robbed by Magic Johnson": A look at the Bulls legend's one-of-a-kind 1986-87 season
“Michael Jordan was the only player other than Wilt Chamberlain to score 3K points but got robbed by Magic Johnson”: A look at the Bulls legend’s one-of-a-kind 1986-87 season

Michael Jordan’s 1986-87 season was a never before seen spectacle, as the Bulls legend etched…