“Michael Jordan was the only player other than Wilt Chamberlain to score 3K points but got robbed by Magic Johnson”: A look at the Bulls legend’s one-of-a-kind 1986-87 season

Michael Jordan’s 1986-87 season was a never before seen spectacle, as the Bulls legend etched his name in the NBA history books.

There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is every NBA statistician’s delight. The six-time champion has his name etched in almost every major accolade. A once-in-a-lifetime attraction, MJ’s skill level and competitive zeal to succeed were unmatched, making him the GOAT for an entire generation.

Most of the conversations around Jordan usually revolve around his 6-0 status in the Finals or his MVPs and scoring titles. However, recently a Redditor touched upon some huge milestones that the Bulls guard achieved in the 1986-87 season, making us wonder if MJ was even human.

In only his 3rd season, the Bulls guard averaged 37.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.9 SPG, and 1.5 BPG. In a never before seen stat-line, Jordan shot 48.2% from the field during the season. The former ROTY was coming off a fractured foot with a mission on his mind.

His Airness joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only player to score 3000-points in a season. Shockingly, Jordan didn’t win the MVP, with the award going to Magic Johnson.

Magic Johnson stole Michael Jordan’s thunder in the 1986-87 season.

While the future sheriff had arrived in Chicago, the league was still witnessing the iconic Lakers-Celtics rivalry with arch-nemesis Magic Johnson and Larry Bird headlining it. Nonetheless, the 1986-87 season belonged to the Showtime Lakers, with Magic having a phenomenal season.

The veteran point guard averaged 23.9 PPG, 12.2 APG, and 6.3 RPG, shooting close to 53% from the field. Magic won his first league MVP award, third Finals MVP, and fourth title. The Lakers legend was at the prime of his career, having the edge over the Celtics with a 2-1 lead in the Finals.

On the other hand, Jordan was paving his way to capture the throne of the league. The same season had His Airness record 200 steals and 100 blocks, becoming the first player to do so. Though MJ didn’t win the MVP award, everyone knew a superstar had arrived.

The 1991 NBA Finals marked the turning point for MJ’s career when he defeated the Magic and the Lakers, winning his first-ever championship. Thus there was a new sheriff in town.

