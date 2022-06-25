“Michael Jordan had the deepest offensive arsenal ever!”: NBA Twitter reacts to an old clip of the Bulls GOAT EMBARASSING Hakeem Olajuwon with a double-clutch layup

During a Bulls-Rockets clash in the 1990-1991 season, Michael Jordan hit Hakeem Olajuwon with a nasty double-clutch layup.

Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic figures in sporting history. Because of his freakish athleticism, two-way ability, and the will to be the best player at any given time, the Chicago Bulls leader managed to have an incredibly successful career.

Over the span of MJ’s 15-year career, the 6-foot-6 guard racked up all the accolades one could possibly win. The Hall-Of-Famer’s decorated resume includes 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 10 scoring titles, 3 steals titles, a DPOY, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, 6 Finals MVPs, and holds about 200 franchise records!

One of the biggest reasons why the Bulls combo-guard was so accomplished was because of the deep offensive bag he had. Mike primarily got buckets from the mid-range, however, also attacked the paint, and knocked down shots from beyond the arch whenever required.

Back in the 1990-1991 season, “His Airness” went on to average a staggering 31.5/6/5.5. Air Jordan had numerous jaw-dropping plays that season, however, one particular move with which he attacked Hakeem Olajuwon in the paint was simply extraordinary.

NBA Twitter reacts to a famous Michael Jordan double-clutch layup on Hakeem Olajuwon

During one of the Houston Rockets-Chicago Bulls clash at the Chicago Stadium, Michael had a nasty double-clutch layup, completely embarrassing Olajuwon.

Michael Jordan with the SICK switcheroo layup around Hakeem Olajuwon during the 1990-91 season. pic.twitter.com/GJsJNXcWwG — Simpleton Study Hall (@HallSimpleton) June 24, 2022

As soon as this old play went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

I think in this precise game, Jordan did this sort of thing 3 or 4 times to Olajuwon.

When they say Bulls wouldn´t have a answer to Hakeem in 94 & 95, I pretty much think they´re forgetting this guy who has the biggest bag ever! — Gabe BS (@gabriel7303) June 24, 2022

Made them look like plumbers — Erik Puka (@EltonPuka) June 24, 2022

Can’t even comprehend a 2-guard challenging Olajuwon down low as he help-defends, much less bamboozling the Dream with the SICK slight-of-hand lay… 🥶🥶🥶 — The Best Kept Secret (@Houston_TheReal) June 24, 2022

You can’t tell me the nba is better today bruh, this is art😂 — Fuck Your Feelings (@DiLyrikalKilla) June 25, 2022

Jordan would go on to finish the game with 34 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks on 60% shooting from the field. However, despite his stat sheet stuffing performance, Hakeem’s 13-point, 16-rebound double-double was enough to defeat the eventual champs.

