“Michael Jordan Was Yelling ‘Woo!'”: Bulls Legend Was Overjoyed Seeing NBA Fan Win $1 Million By Making 80-Foot Shot in 1993

One of the many things that make NBA games so exciting is the in-arena entertainment that takes place during timeouts and period breaks.

During timeouts and period breaks, fans are treated to a variety of fun and engaging activities that keep them entertained and energized throughout the game.

From cheerleaders and mascots to live music and interactive games, there’s always something going on to keep fans engaged and excited. These might include shooting contests, trivia games, and other fun activities that involve fans and give them a chance to win prizes.

For example, during a timeout, fans might be invited to participate in a half-court shot contest, with the winner receiving a prize such as a team jersey or a gift card.

LAKERS FAN WINS 70k HALFCOURT SHOT pic.twitter.com/A82LyA6mTm — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) January 19, 2023

This tradition was made relevant during the Michael Jordan era of 90s NBA basketball. While we’ve seen half-court shot prizes going up to $100k, a fan once won $1 million in the presence of Jordan, Phil Jackson and Scottie Pippen!

Michael Jordan was overjoyed to see a Bulls fan making an 80-foot shot for $1 million

Kearney, a 36-year-old accountant from Oak Lawn, Illinois, had played basketball in high school and was an avid fan of the sport. As he stepped onto the court, he was greeted by a roaring crowd of 18,676 fans.

Kearney took a few dribbles, launched the ball into the air, and watched as it sailed toward the hoop. The ball hit the backboard, bounced off the rim, and then dropped straight through the net, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Kearney was immediately mobbed by players from both teams, as well as by Bulls announcer Johnny “Red” Kerr, who exclaimed:

“He did it! He did it! The man from Oak Lawn has just won a million dollars!”

30 years ago today, Bulls fan Don Calhoun, had less than a 1% chance at making this $1M shot AND he did it in front of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson 😤 👏 More from @RyanHockensmith: https://t.co/NZHksTGLjp pic.twitter.com/91NwlXyhut — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 14, 2023

Michael Wilbon, who wrote for the Washington Post at the time, was present at this game. He describes the jubilation that Michael Jordan was experiencing at the time thus:

Michael Jordan, smiling in a child-like way I’ve never seen on the court, threw both arms around his neck and squeezed.

“Great shot, kid,” Jordan said.

Calhoun says he can still hear the way Jordan was yelling “Woo!” behind him the entire time.

How did Calhoun spend the money he got from making the shot?

Kearney’s incredible shot was replayed on news broadcasts and sports programs around the world, making him an overnight sensation. He appeared on numerous talk shows and even signed an endorsement deal with a sporting goods company.

Kearney received his prize money in installments over 20 years, and he used it to pay off his mortgage, invest in his children’s education, and take a few well-deserved vacations. He also donated a portion of his winnings to charity.