“LeBron James is already recruiting Bradley Beal in case Russell Westbrook doesn’t work out!”: Lakers superstar sends Wizards guard gifts with potentially a brilliantly cunning agenda

Bradley Beal is finally starting to get the respect he deserves from the NBA community.

For years now, despite putting up superstar-level production, he hasn’t been given what he is due. A large reason for that is undoubtedly the lack of success obtained by the Wizards during the 28-year-old’s time there. But, frankly, the blame for that needs to go to the front office of the franchise failing to put the right roster around him.

However, while most fans and analysts fail to recognize Beal’s gifts on the court, most high-profile players in the league have been keenly aware of it for a while. And as it goes in the NBA, this has allowed him to become close friends with some of them, including Lakers star, LeBron James.

With the King being in the latter stages of his career, he has decided to turn his attention to his legacy, and the players of tomorrow. And in following those lines, he sent something to the kids of Bradley Beal. And as the Washington star later told us, this elicited a hilarious reaction from his two sons.

What happened? Well, let’s get into it.

LeBron James sent a box of Space Jam licensed toys to the kids of Wizards star Bradley Beal

Okay, diplomacy aside, let’s be honest here. The return of LeGM is nigh. And in theory, it’s a pretty smart plan.

The first stage of the plan is to get on Bradley Beal’s good side. How does he do that?

Well, take a look at the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Beal (@bradbeal3)

With this little gesture, the King has likely already gotten on his good side. So what now?

Well, it’s impossible LeBron James hasn’t heard all the noise about Russell Westbrook, and his fit with the Lakers. And, he’s likely already thinking ahead.

Having the Brodie on this team is a huge risk, so James is keeping his options open. If things don’t work out this year, the franchise will probably look to trade Westbrook back to the Wizards for Bradley Beal. And, the Wizards have to listen, because their superstar becomes a free agent in 2023 anyway.

Why does that matter? The player has been unhappy for a while now, and likely won’t re-sign with them. Instead, they can get Russ back, and maybe even look to trade him for assets, which will aid a rebuild.

Sure, Russell Westbrook becomes a free agent in 2023 too. But, having grown up in LA, the former OKC man will probably want to re-sign with the Lakers, giving the franchise all the bargaining power, they need to make it happen.

And so, with even their salaries being at a similar level, the franchise doesn’t lose any assets and gains a player who would be a seamless fit alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

A good king is one that is cunning when he needs to be. And boy if the Lakers superstar planned this, he may just be the cunning in the entire realm.

