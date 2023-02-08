Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Blazers? Warriors Potential Starting Lineup Ahead of Clash Against Damian Lillard and Co.

Feb 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) makes a layup against Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are heading to Portland for their second matchup of the season. The first time around, the Warriors didn’t have Stephen Curry on their lineup, and the same is expected to happen tonight.

Having beaten the Mavericks and the Thunder on back-to-back games, the Warriors would go in tonight with some added confidence. Klay Thompson dropped 42 points on the Thunder, shooting 12 of 16 from the deep in the 141-114 win.

This scoring outburst by Klay and then the 12 assists by Jordan Poole really helped the Warriors overcome the feisty Thunder team.

As the Dubs head to Portland, fans wonder whether Stephen Curry will play tonight.

Stephen Curry will NOT play tonight

The Golden State Warriors have lost Stephen Curry because of an injury for the second time this season. Earlier it was his shoulder, and now it’s his lower leg. While defending a possession against the Mavericks, Steph’s knee collided with a Mavs player, causing visible pain to the Chef, who returned to the locker room.

Steph Curry headed back to the locker room after bumping knees with McKinley Wright IV. pic.twitter.com/rjcVIcepW3 — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2023

According to the official reports, the 9x All-Star suffered a partial tear to his superior tibiofibular ligaments. There was no timeline issued for the injury, but the team hopes that it is not a season-ending injury.

Warriors say Steph Curry suffered “partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane.” It’s the ligament that tightly holds the tibia and fibula together. Here is the full release. https://t.co/IffVqkT747 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 5, 2023

This means that Steph would end up missing the Warriors’ second matchup with the Trailblazers as well. It is always a well-anticipated matchup between Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry, but I guess the fans would have to wait a little longer.

Warriors’ potential starting lineup

With Stephen Curry out of the equation, the Warriors might resort to the same lineup they did against the Thunder.

Klay Thompson

Jordan Poole

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Jonathan Kuminga

One of the possible changes could be that we might see Kuminga being benched for Kevon Looney, and Dray would return to the 4 spot then.

