Michael Jordan Wasn’t Just a Sharpshooter on the Court- Apparently he Loved Himself Some Prize Fish Too!

Michael Jordan‘s incredible talent on the basketball court is known to one and all. His Airness is widely celebrated as the greatest ever to play the sport of basketball and is a widely respected figure in the game.

However, it appears that MJ isn’t just talented with hooks on the basketball court. The former Bulls superstar is quite the phenom in the area of fishing too.

Air Jordan had taken a shine to the world of fishing and had made the same public a while back. Jordan is the proud owner of a superyacht and has featured in certain high-profile fish-offs.

MJ’s career highlight in the world of sporting, however, came in 2021 at the annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. This feat came on the back of a 4th place finish in the 2020 edition of the same competition. Clearly, Michael Jordan took that 4th place finish personally, as he does.

What did MJ achieve at the 2021 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament?

Michael Jordan and his team weighed in a prize catch on day one of the event. Jordan and his crew reeled in a gigantic 25-pound dolphinfish and led the pool from the onset of the tournament.

The purse that was in the offering for the winners was a whopping $3.4 million. Surely, Jordan wasn’t in it for the money – what’s $3 million to a multibillionaire – but that’s definitely the icing on the winner’s cake.

Jordan reeled in the whopping prize from his epic $8 million fishing boat, The Catch 23. A name worthy of the owner indeed.

In the 2020 edition, MJ missed out on a podium finish – despite reeling in a 442-pound blue marlin. That was Jordan’s first big foray into prize fishing, and evidently, a first bite of the cherry wasn’t it for the GOAT.

Even beyond fishing, however, MJ seems to enjoy the seas. Jordan has a penchant for the expensive, and a really expensive item that embodies his love for the seas in his collection is a superyacht.

How expensive and expansive is MJ’s superyacht?

For something, Michael Jackson derives pleasure from, a very fitting name was given – Joy. Joy is MJ’s headline act among a bunch of expensive playthings and is worth a whopping $80 million.

Joy is 230 feet long and is Dutch-designed and built. Basketball seems unavoidable for His Airness, as Joy features a full-length basketball court as well.

MJ’s superyacht is an award-winning yacht worthy of basketball’s most celebrated player. A fully equipped gym, a fully set bar, and a jacuzzi on the main deck line up the remaining part of Joy.

$80 million worth is the price for unadulterated Joy, if you ask MJ, surely.

