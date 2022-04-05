“Michael Jordan watched Kansas Jayhawks come back after betting the house on his UNC”: Twitter reacts as MJ’s alma mater loses after going 15 up in the NCAA championship game

UNC almost knocked out #1 Kansas to win the NCAA championship after blowing them away in the first half, but couldn’t hold off the lead, and fans couldn’t help but remember Michael Jordan.

After upsetting the 2nd seed Duke last week, the 8th ranked the University of North California took on the #1 the University of Kansas for the NCAA championship on Monday in New Orleans.

It looked like the Tar Heels will pull off yet another upset and run away with the game, having the Jayhawks down 15-point in the first half. It should have been easy for UNC mater to close this one out early before the opposition gets close to a comeback.

UNC dominating so far 😳pic.twitter.com/WLBNNO1uPF — McLovin Sports (@MclovinH27) April 5, 2022

But rather, Kansas found it easier to scratch that lead and make one of their own. Having UNC’s best player, Armando Bacot (15-points, 15-rebounds) aggravating his ankle injury meant they wouldn’t be able to hold off a comeback attempt. They couldn’t. Kansa won the close encounter 72-69 to win the 4th championship of the program.

Behind David McCormack and Jalen Wilson’s 15-point games, the Jayhawks came right back into the game within 10 minutes of the start of the second half. And it set Twitter on fire to see the last college basketball game of the year ending in such excitement.

Twitter remembered Michael Jordan as UNC blew the NCAA Championship

NCAA is no less popular in the States than the NBA itself, and it certainly is a big cause for celebration for the whole of America when the Final college basketball game of the season turns out to be this exciting.

And because this was a game of basketball, and it involved UNC, there was the certainty of people remembering Michael Jordan in misery for the Tar Heels. And they didn’t disappoint.

michael jordan watching kansas come back after betting the house on unc pic.twitter.com/4I6qHt6QA8 — buckets (@buckets) April 5, 2022

Michael Jordan waiting for UNC inside the locker room if they lose his bet pic.twitter.com/1EY60rXk2S — ᴶᵂ (@JWepp) April 5, 2022

Michael Jordan adter seeing UNC blowing lead & then lose pic.twitter.com/FMOSayVLp5 — -N-s-V- (@NVuxta) April 5, 2022

Twitter went wild in celebration.

Both Kansas and UNC played great games and all that matters is that Duke lost — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 5, 2022

Dope Final 4 and Championship games, ggwp Kansas pic.twitter.com/u9WR6QQYwP — Carbon (@CRSCarbon) April 5, 2022

This is normal behavior in Kansas, people going 95 down i70 constantly switching in and out of lanes like they’re in a fast and furious movie — Nah (@phlamamiga) April 5, 2022



