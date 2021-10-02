“Michael Jordan went out there and single-handedly beat the Warriors”: Chris Mullin narrates how the retired Bulls legend dominated their practice as Don Nelson watched

Chris Mullin describes the time when Michael Jordan was looking to come out of retirement and scrimmaged with the Warriors.

The Warriors’ Legend was cooling off of an injury-ridden season and wasn’t participating in practice but clearly remembers the onslaught by Jordan.

This was when the Bulls legend had retired from the NBA after winning 3-straight Championships from 91-93 and decided to play Baseball and was playing in the Major league Baseball.

Michael Jordan announced “I’m back” by destroying the Warriors wearing Chris Mullin’s gear

NBC Sports Chicago, in a preview of their documentary, focused on Jordan’s return to the league titled “I’m Back”, released a clip of Chris Mullin sharing a story of when Jordan dropped by a Warriors practice session.

Wait, Michael Jordan practiced with the Warriors before coming back? And he dominated Tim Hardaway, Latrell Sprewell and the whole squad?



“I was injured at the time so I do remember Michael coming down to practice and we’re basically the same size, the same sneaker size,” Mullin said.

“I think we had Tim Hardaway and Latrell Sprewell at that point in time. They might have been popping off a little bit. Michael said, ‘Mully, let’s go, get me your gear.’”

Tim Hardaway and Latrell Sprewell were among the league’s best guards at the time, but when Jordan gets his tongue out there is barely anything one could do.

“He went to my locker, put my gear on, and went out there and basically single-handedly beat the Warriors down by himself,” Mullin recalled.

“That’s when I was like, this guy is coming back.”

Around this time Chicago Bulls were struggling to even make the playoffs, having a 31-31 (W-L) record. After getting “His Airness” back in the mix they went 13-4 making the playoffs.

Although Bulls could not go past EC semifinals in those playoffs, they would go on to win the next 3-NBA Championships, courtesy: Air Jordan.