Larry Bird Laughed At Magic Johnson For Trying To Resist Michael Jordan’s Takeover During 1992 Olympics, Says Chris Mullin

The 1992 Olympics in Barcelona was a game-changer for basketball. Up until 1988, only amateurs and players outside of the NBA were allowed to play. Following a ruling that was passed by FIBA, that year saw the birth of ‘The Dream Team’.

A line-up that featured many individuals who went on to become basketball greats, Team USA managed to win the gold medal in Spain. Players like Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, and Chris Mullin were all on the team. But, the latter recalled a story involving three other stars on that team that made for an interesting time in league history: Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, and Magic Johnson.

A guest on the All The Smoke (ATS) hosted by former players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Mullin was asked about the infamous Dream Team practice that had taken place before the Olympic Games. The Warriors legend recalled how they went to Monte Carlo, Monaco, to play in a game behind closed doors, after Chuck Daly decided another practice was needed before the main games after beating the French National Team with a poor performance.

The practice became infamous because of what happened between Jordan and Johnson, with Mullin revealing it was more of a “grabbing” than a “passing of the torch moment.” Bird had a bad back and knew his days as a professional were numbered, having retired shortly after the Olympic Games after dealing with serious back issues in his previous two seasons. He was happy to pass the figurative torch on, but Michael and Magic weren’t prepared to share or concede to the other.

Mullin said, “Chuck Daly split up the teams; Michael had a squad, Magic had a squad, and they were talking trash. I remember Michael was just going at Magic, and Magic was not giving up. He’s one of the GOATs and still was not going to hand it over.

“Larry had a bad back and I remember… you look over and Larry’s just laughing [shaking his head] saying it’s over, man… leave that guy alone, we’ve had our time in the sun… It was cool to see, not only Michael take it, but Magic fight for it and then go… you got it.”

Mullin also spoke about how the infamous practice highlighted to him just why various members of that Dream Team have become so successful in their post-careers. He mentioned their professionalism, dedication, discipline, and work ethic all stood out, making the experience his “most memorable”.

Johnson Admits He Had To Talk Trash To Jordan After 8-0 Run; MJ Served Humble Pie Right Back

Magic once recalled the infamous practice in an appearance on ATS, telling the story of how Daly had split the teams into East and West. He highlighted how the two teams had continued to talk trash to each other, because of the egos that each of them had and how they’d be going at each other every single day. Of course, given the team that the USA could field, it wasn’t a surprise things got a little heated and some couldn’t keep their cool.

Johnson admitted it influenced him, as he stated he needed to do something “he usually don’t but [I] had to that time”, which was to talk trash. Indeed, he directed it at Michael Jordan. After a run of 8-0 and a timeout, he said, “Michael, if you don’t turn into Air Jordan, we’re going to blow y’all out. Man, he started sweating; that tongue went long… You know he about to do something!”

And, unsurprisingly, Jordan served Magic some humble pie. Johnson recalled how MJ came out of the timeout and scored four straight threes before he stole the basketball, took off eyeing David Robinson throughout the time he was in the air, doing a 360 and dunking the ball home.

He wasn’t done there, as he looked at Magic and let him know. Jordan let Magic and Bird know, commenting, “There’s a new sheriff in town.”