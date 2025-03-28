Warriors Legend Chris Mullin Responds To Magic Johnson Claiming He’s A ‘God Crafted Player’

In the NBA, many talented stars fade from memory simply because they never reached superstardom. While newer fans may not know their names, their peers certainly did. One such player who earned the respect of his teammates and opponents alike is Warriors legend Chris Mullin.

Making an appearance on ATS (All The Smoke), Chris Mullin was introduced by hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson with a quote that Magic Johnson had said about him. “When God made a basketball player, he carved out Chris Mullin. Don Nelson said, “Mully is Larry Bird, he’s just 6’7 and not 6’9”.”

Speaking about the compliments and what it meant to him, Mullin said it was “everything”. He highlighted how he felt the respect from his teammates and peers meant more than anything else, citing Magic’s comments and how he felt it was “one of the most uplifting things ever said about me from a basketball standpoint… Pat Riley said similar things. That still sticks in my mind.”

Of course, for a player to have received comments like these, he must have been exceptional. It’s not something that is often said with a pinch of salt. So, how good was Mullin if legendary figures like Johnson, Nelson and Riley all shared superlatives?

Very good. Although fans can have differing opinions, many would compare him to Larry Bird, just as Nelson had. Some would say he was a “poor man’s” version, but others would give Mullin his dues. They’d highlight how great of a scorer he was (scoring 17,911 points over 16 years at an average of 18.2 points per game), lighting it up from deep as he had a 38.4% success rate with 3s.

He was part of the 1992 Dream Team and a member of the iconic ‘Run TMC,’ which involved Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond. They were the league’s highest-scoring trio in the 1990–91 season, averaging 72.5 points per game. Mullin had the highest average, at 25.7.

It wasn’t just in the NBA where he starred, as he was exceptional at college with St. John’s. Entering the league as the #7 overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft, he set multiple records during his freshman and senior years. He is the only men’s basketball player to win the Big East conference’s player of the year award in three different seasons (1983-85).

Magic Johnson Sees Mullin in Jokic

When talking about Nikola Jokic, Magic found himself comparing ‘Joker’ to Mullin. Praising the current NBA star as the “best player in basketball right now” and detailing why he had that opinion, he found similarities between the Serb and Mullin that make the player difficult for defenders.

Speaking about beating players because he’s “off rhythm,” Mullin’s name popped up. “Mullin uses 1, 2, 3, up… used to take one more, then one more… and then shoot it in your face and throw you off rhythm!” Magic said. “Joker’s the same way… like you’ll be like: ‘You’re supposed to shoot now!’”

Jokic – a 3x NBA MVP – will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the GOATs. However, it’s likely he’ll still take great pride in being described by Magic as being similar to a player like Mullin!