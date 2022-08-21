Michael Jordan, who has $2.2 billion fortune, responded furiously to accusations of not giving back to society

Michael Jordan was accused of not looking out for the kind of society he survived after he made it big in the NBA

It has been a while since Michael Jordan had money problems of any kind.

Today he is worth a stellar $2.2 billion dollars, sitting as one of the only ever people who have gone on to become billionaires after playing in the NBA. But of course, it wasn’t always that way.

Growing up in North Carolina, the Jordan family was a big one. And while they weren’t poor by any means, they weren’t rich either. They seemed to have just enough money to get by. But of course, they did so a lot of poverty around them at the time. In fact we’d even go as far as to say that this was a contributing factor as to why MJ has been so good with his money.

The only issue in this whole situation is, when a person makes it big, fans tend to feel just a tad bit entitled. And Michael Jordan’s success was really no different.

During his career, there were many that claimed that the Bulls legend doesn’t give back to society, unlike his contemporaries. And in 1992, during an interview with Playboy, Jordan had an angry yet very cerebral response to these allegations.

Michael Jordan reveals he does actually charity work, he just doesn’t call a press conference for them

In 1992, MJ and the Bulls were at the peak of their powers, winning championships like nobody’s business. But perhaps because of that, there were countless people across the world ready to bring them down.

Stemming from that you had the allegations we mentioned earlier. And here is MJ’s response to it to Playboy, as per Ball is Life.

“I get criticized about not giving back to the community—well, that’s not true. I do. I just don’t go out and try to seek publicity from it. I could hold a press conference on everything that I do for the black community. But I don’t choose to do that, so people are not aware of it.”

Well said, MJ.

