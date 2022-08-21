“LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jay-Z on the same team?!”: How a $6 Billion power outage denied world the greatest potential game at Rucker Park

A power outage in 2003 denied the world of the greatest game of pickup basketball in the history of Rucker Park

2003 was a very happening time for the world of basketball and the music industry alike. Michael Jordan had just played his final NBA game. LeBron James had just got drafted out of high school. The San Antonio Spurs dethroned Kobe and Shaq.

At the same time, the city of New York and the hip-hop world were split between Jay-Z and Fat Joe. They decided to squash their beef in a way a true New Yorker would. Instead of taking it to diss tracks and Hot 97, the two decided to settle it at Harlem’s Rucker Park.

Both Z and Joe decided to make their teams compete in the Entertainer’s Basketball Classic. Neither of them pulled back, and they kept adding members to their squads to secure their chances of winning. Fat Joe’s terror squad had names like Jermaine O’Neal, Zach Randolph, Shawn Marion, Stephen Jackson, and Stephon Marbury. Jay-Z had names like Lamar Odom, Sebastian Telfair, Kenyon Martin, and LeBron James. However, things changed up when the EBC’s leaders decided to allow teams to get anyone for the Finals.

Fat Joe’s Terror Squad vs Jay-Z’s S.Carter couldn’t actually play the Finals at Rucker Park

On August 14th, 2003, the championship game approached, and both the teams were rumored to have added a lot more star power. Jay-Z seemed to have used his infuence and connections to get a deep roster. His proposed starting five was Sebastian Telfair, Jamal Crawford, LeBron James, Lamar Odom, and Shaquille O’Neal.

On the other hand, Fat Joe wasn’t taking it any lightly either. His team consisted of Allen Iverson, Stephon Marbury, Carmelo Anthony, Jermaine O’Neal, and Yao Ming.

The game was supposed to start at 8 PM, however, there were lines outside Rucker Park since 10 AM. Around 2 PM, Jay-Z crossed the park, and there were around 10,000 people there already.

However, a city-wide power outage hit New York that day. The power returned next morning, around 10 AM.

August 14, 2003: The greatest game that never was. LeBron, Shaq and Jay-Z were supposed to play against Carmelo, Yao Ming and Fat Joe at Rucker Park. But a massive blackout shut down New York. 😤 (🎥: freshfocussports) pic.twitter.com/LSmnZ0CeMc — SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 14, 2018

The blackout cost the city around $6 Billion. However, it cost the world even more, as we never got to witness this incredible matchup. They tried to reschedule the game, but a conflict of schedules didn’t let that happen. Since Jay-Z wasn’t present, Fat Joe’s terrors were declared the champions.