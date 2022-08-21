Basketball

“LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jay-Z on the same team?!”: How a $6 Billion power outage denied world the greatest potential game at Rucker Park

"LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Jay-Z on the same team?!": How a $6 Billion power outage denied world the greatest potential game at Rucker Park
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
"It’s a relief of other teams": Irfan Pathan considers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel's absence as a relief for other Asia Cup 2022 teams
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Jay-Z on the same team?!": How a $6 Billion power outage denied world the greatest potential game at Rucker Park
“LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jay-Z on the same team?!”: How a $6 Billion power outage denied world the greatest potential game at Rucker Park

A power outage in 2003 denied the world of the greatest game of pickup basketball…