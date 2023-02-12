Michael Jordan, Who Has a Net worth of $1.7 Billion, Once Had His Old Mercedes Auctioned For $201,500

Basketball great Michael Jordan watches AMA Pro Road Racing action from the tower at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2006. Two years earlier his presence shook up north central Ohio. Photo by Jason J. Molyet Jordan In Garage 2006 1

Michael Jordan was the first billionaire to earn his status through sports. The Chicago Bulls superstar was an icon beyond the basketball court and had an unmatched legacy in the NBA lore.

And it wasn’t a mere coincidence either. Michael Jordan was His Airness not just because of his high-flying antics on the court. The man was a trendsetter and a cultural icon who shined brighter than his peers for more reasons than one.

Luxury and class were guaranteed around MJ. The star oozed flair and his style extended to his signature cigars and uber-cool car collection too.

One of Jordan’s prized possessions in the world of motor vehicles was a German beauty from 1996. A Mercedes S600 Coupe clocked over 1,57,085 miles under Jordan’s ownership.

Michael Jordan’s s600 coupe was placed for an auction on eBay attracting up to $201,500.

The Merc which served His Airness for so long was going for way over its original asking price. And naturally so, as per Alex Manos, the man behind the auction.

“Jordan was a magically gifted basketball player, who was breathtaking when you watched him play. Michael Jordan’s S600 is such an elegant vehicle that you’ll step into his world and feel its energy and power. I’m glad the company has acquired such a historically relevant car. Some have signed T-shirts, hats, or balls, but how many people have Michael Jordan’s car?” stated Manos on MJ’s car and its incredible evaluation in the public eye.

Be Like Mike: This 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Coupe Was Once Owned By Michael Jordan — Powering the Mercedes-Benz S600 of the day was a naturally-aspirated 6.0-litre V12 with 389hp and 569Nm of torque. The car has 252,803km on the odometer. pic.twitter.com/eKPVFmNmED — Michael (@OwuorMichael) August 19, 2020

The average price of a 1996 S600 Coupe, under normal circumstances, is a healthy $21,000. The price you pay for getting the Jordan-ized version of the same gets it up ten folds to $201,500.

The car comes with a powerful V12 engine and 389 horsepower with Lorinser chrome wheels for a cosmetic touch. Truly a vehicle fit for an NBA champion, at the time. It wasn’t his only prized vehicle or his most expensive one either.

Michael Jordan once even spent $2.25 million on a single car.

MJ has spent a considerable chunk of his billion-dollar earnings on his motor vehicle collection. And even for a billionaire, spending a couple of easy millions might seem exuberant. However, that is exactly what His Airness did while purchasing a Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir.

The Bugatti set Jordan back $2.25 million, but the car definitely stood apart in any crowd. The fastest car in the world at that point in time, the Veyron was a ‘hypercar’. In pitch black with an all-black interior, the car definitely was worthy of being driven by the Black Cat.

Being the richest athlete of all-time clearly aids in a healthy and wealthy lifestyle. Michael Jordan was the king of the NBA at his time and continues to live life in royal fashion.

