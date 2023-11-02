One of My Favorite Guys!”: LeBron James Showers Austin Reaves With Praise After Impressive Win Against Clippers

Chicago, USA, March 29, 2023: LeBron James (6 Los Angeles Lakers) high-fives Austin Reaves (15 Los Angeles Lakers) during the game between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday March 29, 2023 at the United Center, Chicago, USA. (NO COMMERCIAL USAGE) (Shaina Benhiyoun/SPP) PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xShainaxBenhiyoun/SPPx spp-en-ShBe-590A6194

LeBron James and Austin Reaves turn back the clock, as LeBron James catches a nasty alley-oop from Reaves with 2:12 remaining in overtime. The electrifying moment, which was almost a throwback to James and Dwayne Wade‘s iconic alley-oop in Miami, took place during the recent Lakers-Clippers game. The possession happened late in the game after Reaves got a swipe on the ball, which resulted in Kawhi Leonard turning it over.

As Reaves and LeBron sprinted downhill for the fast break, a leading Reaves passed the ball to a trailing LeBron for the jam. This possession, almost secured the Lakers the game, as they went up five points with 2:12 left on the clock.

After securing the win against the Clippers, Reaves was asked about the alley-oop pass during a sideline interview. Responding to the question, Reaves said, “Someone’s gotta be open facing the double. It’s just about making the right play. I seen Bron in the high quad, and if I was a player, I wouldn’t leave Bron“.

Reaves went into further detail about the alley-oop during the post-game press conference, “At no point (once) I got that ball did I think I was gonna shoot it. I seen him and I was gonna pass it the whole way“.

But it wasn’t just Reaves who was doing the hyping up. During LeBron’s post-game press conference, King James gave Reaves his props by saying, “Happy to be on the side with AR. One of my favorite guys, for sure“.

Moreover, Reaves does seem to be the favorite guy for the King as this is not the first time he hyped him up.

Bron has hyped Reaves in the past

Though it’s widely known that Reaves has thrown shade at LeBron during his younger days, it’s all love now, especially from Bron’s side. During Reaves’ sideline interview, both Anthony Davis and LeBron James were seen interrupting the interview, screaming, “Go win the ball game AR“.

But Bron has been hyping Reaves up for some time now. Ever since Reaves joined the Lakers, Bron has sent out a series of tweets, especially during the recent FIBA World Cup, giving his man AR props. During a game against Porto Rico, James tweeted “A-R you so COLD man!!! “.

In another tweet, which featured a picture of Austin Reaves and USA teammate Tyrese Halliburton, LeBron wrote, “Y’all tough this one!!!! “.

With the Lakers now sitting in the 5th spot in the Western Conference with 3 wins and 2 losses, it would be interesting to see if LeBron and the Lakers can use this home win to fuel them for the upcoming schedule.