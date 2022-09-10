“Hanging with Michael Jordan is supposed to be big news? Please.”: Dennis Rodman threw shade at Bulls GOAT during 1997 Championship season

Michael Jordan has made a lasting impression on everyone, but apparently not NBA “Hall of Famer”, and former teammate, Dennis Rodman!

Michael Jordan is the epitome of basketball. The arguable ‘GOAT’, has had a deep-rooted influence on the future generations of basketball players.

To this day, there are numerous NBA players and celebrities who would leave everything in a jiffy, for an opportunity to spend some time with the Chicago Bulls legend.

The six-time NBA ‘MVP’ revolutionized the game like none other. And his accomplishments are a testament to the changes implemented in the game by him.

It was clear to viewers that the American was no ordinary player, from the moment he first stepped foot on an NBA court. His scoring prowess and incisiveness were on display since his rookie year.

‘MJ”s scoring expertise would pave the way for his success. With his scoring adroitness at the forefront of a Bulls group on the hunt for an NBA championship, the NBA ‘Hall of Famer’ would lead the franchise to six NBA titles.

A remarkable feat, from an extraordinary player.

There have numerous examples, where players have achieved success together, despite not being friends. An argument can be made that Jordan and Rodamn’s dynamic falls within the bracket.

Although the decorated success experienced by the team, there was some meaningful tension between the duo of Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman. The latter managed to exasperate Jordan now and then.

Two championship victories did not matter to Rodman, who was an erratic figure off the court. His antics outside of basketball, made headlines time and again. The most notable being marrying himself in a bridal dress.

Nevertheless, in an interview with Playboy, Rodman was asked of his relationship with Jordan and if the two were friends, to which Rodman responded–

“I told you I don’t give a f**k about anybody in the NBA. I don’t hang with athletes. Hanging with Michael Jordan is supposed to be big news? Please.”

Friendship is not a necessary requirement in order to be successful in sports. Just the ability to be compatible with each other, thereby realizing that one needs the other, to achieve success.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal are good examples of the same scenario. Do you think players need to be friends to witness triumph?

