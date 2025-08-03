Pointing Out Shaquille O’Neal’s Free Throw Woes, Michael Cooper Breaks Down Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is His GOAT

Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Byron Scott, Bill Walton, Michael Cooper and Jamal Wilkes look on as birthday candles are lit to celebrate Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 75th birthday during halftime during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As the GOAT conversation continues to dominate this timeline, especially in basketball, it’s important to listen to the voices that have some validity. Cue Lakers legend Michael Cooper. The five-time NBA Champion revealed who he believes is the greatest baller of all time, and gave some pretty good reasons why.

Advertisement

The 69-year-old star recently appeared on the Click Clack podcast to break down why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands at the top of his GOAT mountain. And it’s not just because they were teammates for 10 seasons.

“And I’m going to say the reason why. Three reasons: One, how do you stop a GOAT? Double, triple-team him. You couldn’t double or triple-team Kareem because he had the sky-hook. Boston tried that. He sky-hooked them to death,” began Coop. It’s very true. The sky-hook was at times unguardable due to Kareem’s size.

However, it was his second point that not only strengthened his argument but also took shots at two other Laker greats. “Two, how do you stop a GOAT? You foul him. That’s why to me, and I love Shaquille O’Neal, I love Wilt Chamberlain, but they weren’t great free-throw shooters. Kareem was 80+ in crunch time free throw shooter.”

Look, no one will argue that Wilt and the Diesel are the two most dominating players in NBA history. But Coop has a point. NBA coaches literally created the hack-a-Shaq strategy to capitalize on how poorly O’Neal was at the line. Wilt was not better. Cap being that clutch from the line is extraordinarily important, and is a reason that he has more rings than Shaq and Wilt combined.

“And last but not least, a GOAT has to make other players better. So if you’re being double or triple-teamed, Kareem is finding people. That’s my all-time great,” added Cooper.

Again, how can you argue with facts? Magic Johnson is often referred to as the beacon of the Lakers’ ascension into pop culture territories, but Cap was their first. Without one, you cannot have the other. Kareem’s playmaking ability is just as prominent as his game-winning sky-hook.

It’s funny too, because Cooper has also told stories about how Kareem was as a teammate, and it wasn’t all peaches and roses all the time. During a separate interview on All The Smoke, Coop recalled the first time he ever interacted with the Hall of Fame center.

“He looks at me and he goes, ‘Hey man what the f*** you looking at?’ I said, ‘I’m sorry I’m just trying,’ he said, ‘F****** locker room is over there. Go in there and get your sh** ready.'” The ATS group was laughing at the ridiculousness of it. “First time I ever met him,” Coop added.

Fortunately, Kreem’s demeanor is not what is being discussed; it’s his skills on the court. While many always label their top 3 GOATS as MJ, LeBron, and Kobe, Kareem tends to get left off that list. It’s a shame. Because he truly might have been the best basketball player of all time.