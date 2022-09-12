Michael Jordan, who once bet $300,000 per hole, used a 16-year-old phenom to swindle his Golf buddies

NBA legend Michael Jordan enlisted the services of 16-year-old Justin Thomas to trick his buddies into losing cash

In sports, one of the most important things is your mindset. Physical strength, practice, and hard work are important factors to one’s success, but mindset plays a bigger role than all the other factors. Michael Jordan was a perfect example of the same.

The 6’6 guard is arguably the best ever to step foot on a basketball court. Unlike some of his peers, Michael Jordan didn’t spend his entire time in the gym, or working out. He knew how to maintain a balance. One of the things that propelled him toward success was his mindset.

The Bulls legend hated losing and would do everything in his power to make sure he could secure the dub. Michael Jordan’s competitiveness wasn’t only limited to the basketball court. It also shifted to other apects of his life, including his gambling. MJ loved to gamble so much, that once, as Charles Barkley recalled, he used to play $300,000 a hole games of golf.

Michael Jordan finessed his golf buddies with the help of a 16-year-old caddie

Michael Jordan would arrive with his friends at Kentucky Derby a day early every year, so they could play 36 holes at Harmony Landing. The course’s head professional, Mike Thomas, and his son Justin were always around the course.

Justin caddied a few years for MJ before getting a call-up by the Bulls legend to play. Talking about the same, Justin Thomas, a former world #1 Golfer, said,

“I was riding with MJ. When we got to the first hole, he said, ‘Go get your clubs.’ He told [his playing partners], ‘Alright, I’ve got the little man. We’ll take whoever wants us.’

There’s eight people. He wouldn’t tell me the game; he said I didn’t need to hear that.

Everyone’s giving me grief, because I was playing the same tees as them. I was tiny when I was 16.

So we played the last seven holes and I made four birdies. We drummed ’em pretty good. That was fun.

He just made me feel comfortable. I’d played in some big national tournaments, but that was the biggest deal I’ve ever played in. It was pretty cool. We had a pretty memorable day that we still talk about.

He always took care of everybody tipping, so let’s just say my tip was a little bigger that year.”

Having his friends think they have an undue advantage, just to get more money out of them? That sounds like classic MJ.