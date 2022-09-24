Michael Jordan, who splurged on a $350,000 Ferrari, owns a $16 million Nissan dealership in his home state

Michael Jordan owns a Nissan dealership in North Carolina, his home state, which makes sense given the millions he’s spent on cars.

Michael Jordan didn’t amass his $1.6-2.1 billion from merely on-court game checks. In his illustrious career from 1984-2003, he earned $94 million but this pales in comparison to how much he earned for himself off the court. His two main sources of income are Nike’s Jordan Brand and being the majority owner and chairperson of the Charlotte Hornets.

The North Carolina connection runs deep for Michael Jordan. Not only did he grow up there but went to UNC at Chapel Hill for three seasons. Given that he owns the Charlotte Hornets, it’s safe to say that the 6x champ feels quite a bit of affection towards the state of North Carolina.

Jordan even funded not one but two health centers in Charlotte, spending well over $10 million on both. He did so to provide healthcare for those who can’t drop egregious amounts of money for simple check-ups.

Also read: Michael Jordan, who reportedly wants to sell $1.57 Billion Charlotte Hornets, entrusts his right-hand man with new contract

Michael Jordan owns a Nissan dealership in North Carolina.

Michael Jordan has made quite the affinity for cars and he showcased it perfectly by setting up his own Nissan dealership in Durham, North Carolina. Reports from Kona Equity state that the dealership did nearly $16 million in sales in 2021, which is quite successful for a singular dealership.

The dealership refers to their customers as being a part of ‘Team 23’ to add to the allure of being associated with Michael Jordan.

Jordan has always shown off his $1.6 billion net worth in different ways. Whether it was through luxurious trips across the world or vacations on his own yachts, Jordan isn’t shy to let the world know that he earned it by being the greatest basketball player in history.

One way MJ has stunted on everybody around is through his extensive car collection. Whether it’s his $350,000 Ferrari or $200,000 1989 Porsche, Jordan rolls around in style.

Also read: “Keep going at his a*s, Michael Jordan can’t guard you JR!”: Kevin Garnett didn’t know how to talk to MJ, he paid the hefty price