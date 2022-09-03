Michael Jordan, who was on the all-defensive team 9 times, got hit by “A Cadillac”

There’s no typo in the title, Michael Jordan did, in fact, get hit by a Cadillac. Except instead of a car it was a 6’10”, 229 lbs NBA player.

Every NBA player has to go through the same rite of passage. No matter your greatness, you will inevitably find yourself at a point where another player humbles you. Every dog has its day, they say.

For Michael Jordan, all we talk about is his greatness. How he was seemingly untouchable. Well, we might have idolized him to an extent where we think he is made out of gold dust. However, that is certainly not the case.

Like most athletes, you will find a highlight reel of Jordan getting his ankles broken, dunked on, denied, and so on. But among the more memorable ones is of him being hit by “A Cadillac” and it’s not the one you’re thinking of.

Michael Jordan gets slammed to the ground by Cadillac Anderson, but he recovers quickly!

It isn’t great to see athletes get taken out by foul play. There is a sign of discontent from the opposition that comes off as rather egregious. Players are cast into the limelight about their intentions and their reputation never remains the same.

This is especially true if the foul they commit is on a high-profile player.

When power-forward Cadillac Anderson took out Michael Jordan, the stadium went silent. They saw a man fall. Whether he could get up or not was a question that lingered far longer than they hoped.

Eventually, after much deliberation, Michael was back on his feet and the crowd roared to cheer him. He also went on to stack 36 points, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists, a near triple-double in that game. As for Cadillac, well, his name has made me quite popular in the history books.

