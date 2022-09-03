Basketball

“LeBron James is the One”: Allen Iverson holds the King supreme over Michael Jordan

"LeBron James is the One": Allen Iverson holds the King supreme over Michael Jordan
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
NBA Twitter reacts to $85 million Klay Thompson showcasing his dancing skills on the boat
No Newer Articles