“LeBron James is the One”: Allen Iverson holds the King supreme over Michael Jordan

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson addresses the GOAT debate, stating how LeBron James is the ONE.

The NBA GOAT debate continues to be one of America’s favorite barber-shop conversations, with Michael Jordan and LeBron James being the popular choices for discussion. Though there can never be unanimity over this subject, it continues to draw eyeballs and television ratings.

A player’s perspective on this is always interesting, especially if it’s someone with the caliber of Allen Iverson, known as one of the best point guards of all time. The Answer is one of the most candid personalities, never hesitating to speak his mind.

The former MVP is one of the few players to witness the greatness of both Michael Jordan and LeBron James in their respective primes. While AI has never hesitated to call MJ his idol despite crossing him in his rookie year, he feels King James is the ONE.

24 years ago today, rookie Allen Iverson hit Michael Jordan with one of the most iconic crossovers ever. pic.twitter.com/tpDBiiwTKt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2021

In a past interview, Iverson addresses the GOAT debate, expressing his love for His Airness, but calling LBJ the One.

Regarded as the Cultural Icon, Iverson played 14-seasons in the NBA, enjoying humungous success. Unfortunately, the four-time scoring champion’s prime declined at a much faster pace than expected. The Sixers legend lacked the work ethic and discipline required to stay at the top.

Nevertheless, Iverson continues to be a game-changer for the league. Standing at 6 feet, the eleven-time All-Star didn’t back down in going up against the big men in the paint. While he may not be a Michael Jordan or LeBron James, the former point guard enjoys a legendary status.

Thus his take on the GOAT debate would certainly hold high value. When asked about the subject, AI had the following to say.

“As much as I love Jordan, LeBron James is the ONE.”

“As much as I love Jordan, LeBron James is the ONE” -Allen Iverson on the GOAT debate 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/CgC7BW8LQH — Masked In LA 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) September 2, 2022

Iverson’s statement does come across as surprising, given he’s always called Air Jordan his role model.

