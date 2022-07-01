Michael Jordan will be paid a staggering $150 million+ by Nike this year, thanks to a brilliant deal made in 1984

Michael Jordan earns 150 million a year through his brand, as they hit 5 billion yearly revenues making Jordan the biggest athlete brand.

Michael Jordan is one of the most competitive and strategic players, as seen by his on-court presence in the documentary “The Last Dance.” Every action Jordan took on and off the court was motivated by his desire to win.

Jordan has worked hard to establish his household reputation beyond the basketball court. This work is reflected in his sneakers’ continued relevance over two decades after he last played basketball.

Whatever he attempted, MJ was willing to give his all in order to get the most reward.

His basketball career was the best example of this. Even after leaving the court for real, MJ began to get active in other areas, constantly looking for triumphs.

Whether it’s his fishing boat, his NASCAR team, or the Charlotte Hornets, MJ is always looking for new ways to add to his already outstanding CV.

Michael Jordan earns $150million a year from his Jordan brand as the sneaker business continues to explode

Jordan’s sneakers have become renowned, earning him a lot of money.

For the first time ever, the business made more than $5 billion in the previous year, which meant His Airness would get a sizable payout.

Then, in 1984, Jordan opted to launch his own brand, making one of the finest commercial choices in sports history. He currently earns $150 million a year from his brand, which is four times more than any other NBA player.

The Jordan Brand just crossed $5 billion in annual revenue for the first time. That means Michael Jordan made $150M+ from Nike last year alone—or nearly 2x his career NBA earnings. The part you didn’t know? Without this man, it would’ve never happened. Here’s the story 👇 pic.twitter.com/JBKzu1NqLJ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 30, 2022

We might be telling a different narrative right now, but Nike must be pleased that Hatfield took a chance, MJ liked it, and the connection with the athlete only improved from there.

The Jordan Brand was a major risk for MJ and Nike, who saw him as a future icon. They weren’t popular at first, and it wasn’t until Jordan that they became popular.

