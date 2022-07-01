“Roleys for the whole gang”: Ja Morant hilariously promises to buy $15,000 watches for teammates after signing a five-year, $193 million max extension

Ja Morant agrees to sign a five-year, $193 million max rookie contract extension with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Only on day 1 of the NBA free agency, over $1.5 billion worth of contracts have been signed. Ja Morant was one of the 5 superstars who signed the deal of his lifetime, making him the highest-paid Grizzly ever.

Re-signing with the Memphis Grizzlies, the All-Star has agreed to a five-year, $193 million max rookie contract extension. The amount to potentially increase to a staggering $231 million if the 6-foot-3 guard manages to win the NBA MVP trophy or gets selected to an All-NBA team this upcoming season.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have agreed to a five-year, $193M rookie max contract extension that could be worth up to $231M, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/BBr9CpP2hQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2022

Morant broke the news by posting to his Twitter.

Memphis is my home 💙 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 1, 2022

Also Read: Fans would rather have Jay’s running the show in Boston than risking it all for Nets’ $194 million star

Ja Morant hilariously promises to buy Rolex watches for all his teammates

Ja Morant is definitely worth every penny of this mammoth contract. Over the first 3 years of his pro career, Morant has averaged a stellar 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. The shifty guard has already stacked his resume – All-Star appearance, All-NBA selection, the 2020 ROY, and the 2022 Most Improve Player.

Before the electric combo guard’s arrival, the Grizzlies were placed 12th in the Western Conference. After a few years of finishing 9th and making the first round of the playoffs, the 22-year-old has managed to lead the franchise to the 2nd best 56-26 record in the entire league.

With Morant signing this crazy deal, he has promised to purchase Rolex watches for all of his teammates.

roleys for da whole gang 😮‍💨 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 1, 2022

One of the most common Rolex watches in the NBA is the Rolex President. According to several sites, these watches could cost anywhere between $15,000-$30,000.

Seems like Morant is generous enough to treat his teammates with some expensive goodies.

Also Read: NBA Twitter roasts the $177M former Sixers guard post his recent IG story

All-in-all, with Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. signing multi-year deals, we can expect the Grizzlies to be a legit threat for the next few years.