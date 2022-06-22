“Michael Jordan’s $5.2 Billion Jumpman logo was inspired by a Ballet-move!”: His Airness built a multi billion sneaker empire off a dance move

Michael Jordan’s Jumpman logo, worth billions, was inspired by a ballet move, forever changing the history of basketball sneakers.

Michael Jordan is one athlete who has progressed from a basketball player to a global brand.

The Hall of Famer has etched his name in history, and his reputation has won him a one-of-a-kind symbol. His trademark is officially known as Jumpman.

Jumpman is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, particularly in the sneaker industry. It depicts Jordan’s enthusiasm, dream, and accomplishments. In essence, the logo portrays an abstract image of the athlete in a unique jump.

Michael Jordan's impact on the league is still felt today.

Michael Jordan, like his idol David Thompson, grew up wearing Converse sneakers. He wore Converse sneakers while playing in North Carolina. He competed in the Olympics wearing Converse sneakers.

Jordan was turned down by Adidas and finally signed up with Nike, altering the future of sneakers.

Michael Jordan’s famous Jumpman logo was based on a Ballet-move, not a basketball dunk!

The original Jordan sneaker missed the iconic Jumpman insignia. It was originally just the wings for three years, but the hang tag included a portrait of Jordan that would later become the logo.

The backstory of that Jordan shot is equally intriguing. Peter Moore headed the design team in charge of designing the Jordan brand. Peter decided to shoot the scene in a studio with Jordan dressed in Bulls gear.

Jordan was photographed executing a ballet step rather than a dunk in one of the photos. That exquisite image is now worth billions of dollars.

Michael Jordan does a ballet move during a photoshoot and inadvertently creates the now iconic Jordan logo that is worth billions, 1985

The Air Jordan 3 was created by Nike. With its rich history, it is regarded as one of the most renowned shoes in history.

Everyone was impressed, but most importantly, Jordan. It aided in Jordan’s retention and the development of one of the most renowned sneakers of all time.

The Jordan logo is now more known than the insignia of the sport in which Jordan competed.

