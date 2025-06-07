Deion Sanders’ Diamond Turf: Sneakerhead Gets Real About Nike’s $155 Gift for Ravens Fans

Deion Sanders left an unforgettable legacy in the NFL. A two-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time All-Pro, and former Defensive Player of the Year, “Prime Time” is forever immortalized in Canton.

While most remember his iconic stints with the 49ers and Cowboys, it’s easy to forget that Sanders also played for the Baltimore Ravens toward the end of his career, suiting up for 25 games. But one group that hasn’t forgotten? Nike.

The footwear giant recently re-launched the iconic Air Diamond Turf, a classic from the 1990s that was originally created in partnership with Deion. Sanders was the first NFL player to land a signature shoe deal with Nike in 1994, and the Diamond Turf line quickly became a hit, marrying on-field performance with bold style.

Sanders created Diamond Turfs with an aim to create sneakers for football players that combined comfort with style.

Now, following Nike’s reunion with Coach Prime after several years apart—and a reported $10 million-per-year deal—they’ve brought the Diamond Turf back in a big way.

To honor his time in Baltimore, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit, Nike has dropped a special edition of these sneakers in Ravens-inspired colors.

The latest release features a striking mix of Black, White, Club Purple, and Metallic Gold, channeling the Ravens’ identity with flair. Premium black top-grain leather gives the shoe a sleek and luxurious finish, while metallic gold mesh adds a flashy edge. White contrasts the midfoot for a clean look, and purple accents tie it all together in tribute to Baltimore’s bold color scheme.

Nike released the shoe on May 30, pricing it at $155. However, fans may have to act fast—it’s currently out of stock on Nike’s website and only available at select Nike Sportswear retailers, both in-store and online.