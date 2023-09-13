“Michael Jordan Win 6 Rings Without Scottie Pippen? Probably Not”: Hawks Legend Weighs in on Bulls Legends’ Beef

Though the ‘Last Dance’ was a much-hyped documentary among basketball fans during its release, Dominique Wilkins was never a fan of it. For the Hawks legend, he had already experienced the moments documented in the series, hence reliving the hype would be pointless for him. However, when asked about the beef that ensued between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Wilkins was baffled. He believed that both MJ and Scottie would never have won their six championships without each other. Appearing on DJ Vlad’s show VladTV, Wilkins weighed in further on his thoughts on this unfortunate beef between two Bulls legends.

Scottie Pippen ignited a beef with Michael Jordan right after the Last Dance documentary’s release. Pippen started shifting his stance on favoring LeBron James over MJ in the GOAT debate. Furthermore, in his newly released autobiography, he claimed alternate things and scenarios about his teammate, Michael Jordan. The beef seemed to be taken a step further when Michael Jordan’s youngest son Marcus started dating Scottie’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen.

Dominique Wilkins weighs in on Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s beef

Dominique Wilkins was baffled to first learn of Scottie Pippen’s unnecessary lash on Michael Jordan. He believes that both the Bulls legends had a symbiotic relationship in winning their championship. As per the Hawks legend, Michael Jordan would have never won his six championships without Scottie Pippen and vice versa.

However, Scottie Pippen’s one-sided rant on his former teammate seemed unacceptable to Wilkins. Speaking to DJ Vlad, Wilkins weighed in and said,

“When I hear him, I’m saying to myself what’s really going on with Scottie. But can anybody know basketball is like, ‘You don’t win those rings without Jordan,’ saying what’s going on with Scottie. Would [Michael] Jordan win six rings without Scottie? Probably not. But at the same time, you don’t even get into that position without MJ. Period. I mean anybody who knows the game looking like, and anybody who has played against Mike, know how fierce of a competitor he was. Chicago team, they had a great Scottie Pippen, they had Horace Grant, they had [Tony] Kukoc, they hat Kerr, Paxton. You had a great nucleus on that team. And everybody accepted their role. That was the difference. But Scottie is dealing with something else man, I don’t know what it is, I wish I could tell you!”

Previously, Wilkins supported Michael Jordan over Pippen on their beef, and with this new statement, his stance seems even firmer. The Hawks star believes that Scottie Pippen is wrong in calling out a teammate who fueled the competitiveness of the Bulls dynasty. Well, he does know his former colleagues the best, after years of competing with each other.

Scottie Pippen once blasted Michael Jordan to be a ‘horrible player’

For years, both Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have praised each other, with MJ even naming Scottie as an indispensable part of his success story during his Hall of Fame speech. However, when the ‘Last Dance documentary was released, the emphasis was more on MJ’s individual career achievements than the collective success of the Bulls team.

MJ’s successes alone being highlighted made Scottie Pippen furious, making him publicly lash his ex-teammate. He even went to the extent of naming MJ as a ‘horrible player’ in Stacey King’s ‘Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast’. Well, the beef was taken a step further when MJ’s son Marcus Jordan started dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen. It seems like a possible reconciliation between the two Bulls legends will seem impossible for the moment.