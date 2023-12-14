“Michael Jordan Would Rather Have a Statue”: Charles Barkley Can’t Mask Excitement for MJ and Scottie Pippen at Bulls’ Ring of Honor Night

Charles Barkley went to the Dan Patrick Show and discussed the upcoming Chicago Bulls’ Ring of Honor night. The Round Mound of Rebound believes that Michael Jordan would rather have a statute in front of the Bulls’ home arena United Centre. He was also appalled at how long it took the Bulls’ management to come up with the ceremony. Despite such delay in getting the event together, Barkley seems excited about the mega event.

Advertisement

Especially because it will have MJ and Scottie Pippen together, since Pippen’s relentless criticism of Jordan. The 1993 MVP also had scathing criticism of how the Bulls have performed in the last few years. He claimed that “they stink” and showed no interest in following them. Then he brought up the subject of the Ring of Honor and wondered why it took so long.

“Were they waiting on Michael and the guys to die before they come up with the ring of honor? I mean don’t they have a statue out front? I think you’d [Michael Jordan] rather have a statute than be in the Ring of Honor,” opined Barkley.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Dan Patrick pointed out that the prospect of witnessing MJ and Pippen together is alluring. Barkley shot down the idea that the event wouldn’t be divided into two nights. He wasn’t buying that these two former Bulls teammates would want to be together on the same stage. However, Patrick insisted that they’d have to be there on the same night.

Upon hearing this, Barkley gleefully expressed, “I gotta go,” insisting on making it to the event and witnessing the saga unfold. However, he would have to wait as the event is going to take on January 12, when the Chicago Bulls square off against the Golden State Warriors.

Charles Barkley has also been honored in a similar fashion

During the season-opener against the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns organized their Ring of Honor. During the event, they invited 60 legendary athletes, including Charles Barkley and Steve Nash. Barkley gave a captivating speech and showed a lot of love for the franchise with whom he won the 1993 MVP award and made it to the Finals.

Chuck proudly stated, “I just want to say thank you to Mat [Ishbia] and the entire Phoenix Suns organization. You guys are the best… I’m never leaving Arizona until I’m dead.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1718472772832411881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Now he can potentially be present during the Bulls’ Ring of Honor night. Among former athletes, the franchise will pay their respects to Dennis Rodman, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, Toni Kukoc, Jerry Sloan, Chet Walker, and Artis Gilmore.

They will also honor broadcaster Johnny “Red” Kerr. Apart from that, first-ever owner Dick Klein, former general manager Jerry Krause, former assistant coach Tex Winter, and former coach Phil Jackson will also be honored.

Even though it is already too late to honor these legends of the game from the Bulls’ management, it will surely be a wholesome moment. All the aforementioned names have had their individual impact, not only on the franchise’s legacy but also on the NBA, which has since become one of the most anticipated leagues in the country.