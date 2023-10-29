HomeSearch

“Never Leaving Arizona!”: Charles Barkley Thanks Mat Ishbia for Suns’ Ring of Honor Induction, Joined by Steve Nash and Others

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
|Published October 29, 2023

Charles Barkley and Steve Nash. Credits: Imago

During the Phoenix Suns’ opening game against the Utah Jazz, the Suns organized a new and improved ‘Ring of Honor’ ceremony for their legends. Among the 60 invited legends were Steve Nash and Charles Barkley, two of the greatest NBA stars and sporting legends for Arizona.

During this half-time ceremony, the Suns already had a six-point lead against the Jazz. Steve Nash and Charles Barkley enthralled the Suns fans with their fiery and enthralling speeches, encouraging the Suns to excel through the season. Nash seemed quite nostalgic being in his former arena again, assuring his support to the Suns for the season.

Here is a clip from the ring ceremony, uploaded by Trevor Booth on X.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TrevorMBooth/status/1718472796748361894?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Seems like Charles Barkley still has no love lost for the Phoenix Suns and Arizona. The Round Mound of Rebound had helped the Suns reach their first NBA Finals in 1993, only to be defeated by Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the series. Exclaiming his love for the team, Chuck elatedly said,

“I just want to say thank you to Mat [Ishbia] and the entire Phoenix Suns organization. You guys are the best… I’m never leaving Arizona until I’m dead.” 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1718472772832411881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The night was great at Phoenix, as the Suns defeated the Utah Jazz 126-104 in the game. Kevin Durant, as usual, was the star of the show, scoring 26 points, 7 assists, and four rebounds in the game.

Charles Barkley still loves the Phoenix Suns despite them trading him

Charles Barkley still has no love lost for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns legend was unexpectedly traded to the Houston Rockets after expressing his desire to stay with the franchise.

This was a great betrayal for Barkley as the Suns organization had assured of not shopping him around. However, despite PHX doing him dirty, Chuck still keeps the Suns in his highest regard.

Time and again, Chuck has supported the Suns in the regular season and the playoffs and will always continue to do so. In fact, the Suns’ loyals are still grateful to Barkley for leading them through to the 1993 NBA Finals.

Perhaps, with players like Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant leading the current squad, the Suns might see a similar resurgence soon.

